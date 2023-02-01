ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Federal lawmakers eye cryptocurrency regulations

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the White House calling on Congress to get to work after the fall of FTX, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they will not shy away from regulating the cryptocurrency industry. “The industry is hoping the dust will settle, things will quiet down,”...
Pelosi backing Schiff if Feinstein retires

(The Hill) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she will support Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for Senate in California if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) chooses to retire from office in 2024. The former Speaker said in a statement released by Schiff’s Senate campaign on Thursday that she will support...
Schumer mocks GOP: ‘Nobody is taking away your gas stove’

(The Hill) – Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is accusing Republicans of fueling a frenzy over unfounded rumors that the Biden administration is getting ready to ban popular gas stoves because they don’t want to explain what spending cuts they want in exchange for raising the debt limit.
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
What we know — and don’t know — about the Chinese balloon

Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified the location of airports where ground stops had been ordered on Saturday afternoon. (NewsNation) — The U.S. government is continuing to monitor a huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon that has been moving across the United States for a few days now. A...
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

