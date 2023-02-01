Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
owegopennysaver.com
Photos: A community that remembers
The community recently gathered to remember Matt Porcari, who died in the line of duty while fighting a fire in Newark Valley on Jan. 21, 2013. The community will always remember. Pictured, family members and members from the Owego Fire Department and the community gathered at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in...
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ithaca.com
Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30
Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CARES hosts poetry slam for Black History Month
Black History Month kicked off with a poetry slam at the NoMa Community Center on Feb. 4. The event was hosted by CARES Advocates for Families, an organization that advocates for students and families of color. The event was CARES fourth annual poetry slam and was held to offer local students and adults a chance to express themselves in a friendly competition.
Mansfield Fire Hall designated as warming center for those impacted by power outages
MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Tioga County 911 Center has been made aware of the power outages impacting residents in Tioga County and has declared the Mansfield Fire Hall a temporary warming center for those impacted. The fire hall can be found at 381 S. Main St. in Mansfield and is currently staffed to aid […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Lansing residents approve BOBCAT project by 1 vote
In an election decided by the thinnest margin possible, residents approved the Lansing Central School District’s (LCSD) Building Opportunities for Branding, Capital Improvements, Athletics & Teaching (BOBCAT) capital project on Jan. 24. The vote passed 447-446 after two recounts. It was approved Election Inspectors Diane Moore and Mary Helen...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
BC Office of Emergency Services wants you to design a mascot
The Broome County Office of Emergency Services wants you to design their new mascot.
Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
Lawsuit against U-E over bullying suicide
The mother of an 8th grader who took his own life in response to repeated bullying and beatings is suing the Union-Endicott School District.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
As Temperatures Drop, The Humane Society Emphasizes Animal Safety
The Southern Tier is facing dangerously cold temperatures, which can be especially hazardous for household pets and stray animals. The Broome County Humane Society says frostbite is among the biggest concerns for animals amid the cold weather. Residents are reminded to bring outdoor cats inside and to keep walks with dogs short.
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
14850.com
Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: February 3, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a severe cold wave that may ultimately reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero in Binghamton is scheduled to arrive tonight. A history of the Polish community in Broome County has just been published. 5,000...
ithaca.com
NORTHSTAR HOUSE: A Fall Creek Hangout Features Comfort Food and Beverage
It seems like ages ago that my favorite night-on-the-town was dinner at Willow restaurant followed by a short walk to the adjacent Fall Creek Cinemas to enjoy a movie. Now, both those institutions are gone, and the restaurant footprint has been replaced by Northstar House, a cozy hangout for the Fall Creek community as well as the rest of us. It’s not a large establishment: in clement weather, with the patio operational, it can seat about four dozen patrons.
