ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cornell Daily Sun

LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Photos: A community that remembers

The community recently gathered to remember Matt Porcari, who died in the line of duty while fighting a fire in Newark Valley on Jan. 21, 2013. The community will always remember. Pictured, family members and members from the Owego Fire Department and the community gathered at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30

Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
NEWFIELD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CARES hosts poetry slam for Black History Month

Black History Month kicked off with a poetry slam at the NoMa Community Center on Feb. 4. The event was hosted by CARES Advocates for Families, an organization that advocates for students and families of color. The event was CARES fourth annual poetry slam and was held to offer local students and adults a chance to express themselves in a friendly competition.
VESTAL, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing residents approve BOBCAT project by 1 vote

In an election decided by the thinnest margin possible, residents approved the Lansing Central School District’s (LCSD) Building Opportunities for Branding, Capital Improvements, Athletics & Teaching (BOBCAT) capital project on Jan. 24. The vote passed 447-446 after two recounts. It was approved Election Inspectors Diane Moore and Mary Helen...
LANSING, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion

ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As Temperatures Drop, The Humane Society Emphasizes Animal Safety

The Southern Tier is facing dangerously cold temperatures, which can be especially hazardous for household pets and stray animals. The Broome County Humane Society says frostbite is among the biggest concerns for animals amid the cold weather. Residents are reminded to bring outdoor cats inside and to keep walks with dogs short.
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: February 3, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a severe cold wave that may ultimately reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero in Binghamton is scheduled to arrive tonight. A history of the Polish community in Broome County has just been published. 5,000...
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

NORTHSTAR HOUSE: A Fall Creek Hangout Features Comfort Food and Beverage

It seems like ages ago that my favorite night-on-the-town was dinner at Willow restaurant followed by a short walk to the adjacent Fall Creek Cinemas to enjoy a movie. Now, both those institutions are gone, and the restaurant footprint has been replaced by Northstar House, a cozy hangout for the Fall Creek community as well as the rest of us. It’s not a large establishment: in clement weather, with the patio operational, it can seat about four dozen patrons.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy