Rochester, NY

philip dolan
3d ago

sounds like a Steven king movie or straight from the twilight zone or better yet the movie the crazies you just can't make this stuff up I was driving across town and seen a man running down the road naked I thought I was loosing my mind but it was real police were ahead of him parked outside there car holding a blanket

101.5 WPDH

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
wellsvillesun.com

Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly

The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]

I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara man accused of rape, assault

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
WHEC TV-10

Serious crash shuts down Thruway Friday night

VICTOR, N.Y. – The New York State Thruway was shut down after a serious crash at around 11 p.m. Friday. The crash involved multiple cars and a tractor-trailer by exits 44 and 45 going westbound. All lanes were blocked off as emergency personal arrived. News10NBC is following this story...
Hudson Valley Post

New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

