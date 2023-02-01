Read full article on original website
philip dolan
3d ago
sounds like a Steven king movie or straight from the twilight zone or better yet the movie the crazies you just can't make this stuff up I was driving across town and seen a man running down the road naked I thought I was loosing my mind but it was real police were ahead of him parked outside there car holding a blanket
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on?
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly
The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
Office of Veterans Services steps up after 78-year-old veteran dies in Rochester house fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Office of Veterans Services is stepping up after learning a 78-year-old woman who died a week ago in a Rochester house fire was a veteran. We’ve learned Christine Cannon served in the U.S. Army. She died all alone in a devastating house fire...
Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]
I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
Niagara man accused of rape, assault
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
Serious crash shuts down Thruway Friday night
VICTOR, N.Y. – The New York State Thruway was shut down after a serious crash at around 11 p.m. Friday. The crash involved multiple cars and a tractor-trailer by exits 44 and 45 going westbound. All lanes were blocked off as emergency personal arrived. News10NBC is following this story...
These 2 New York public safety bills were passed during Scarcella-Spanton’s first month in office
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Just one month into her first month in office, New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) has already passed two bills. Scarcella-Spanton was the prime sponsor on both pieces of public safety driven legislation.
Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike
Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!. I can't believe that this is making so many people excited, but then again, it is pretty good news. Egg prices, which have hit an all-time high in the United States, are causing...
