calexicochronicle.com
IID Board Creates New Workgroup
EL CENTRO – A workgroup designed to study and address health, safety, and environmental issues was created by the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors during its meeting on Jan. 24. The formation of the Health, Safety and Environment Workgroup came by unanimous vote. The new workgroup will be...
City funds efforts to get a spaceport in Yuma County
The spaceport itself would be a concrete slab, with aerospace companies bringing their own launching equipment. The post City funds efforts to get a spaceport in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Car show raises funds for pediatric hospital patients
Hundreds gathered at the Foothills Cruisers Arizona Marketplace to check out classic and unique cars, trucks, and special interest vehicles. The post Car show raises funds for pediatric hospital patients appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Vo Medical Center opens with Vietnamese New Year
BRAWLEY — The newly relocated Vo Medical Center in Brawley celebrated its grand opening with an afternoon filled with food, music, and Vietnamese culture Wednesday February 1. 80’s pop music was pumped through the parking lot of what was once a Union Bank. Those in attendance consisted of healthcare workers and physicians, community members of all ages, as well as the Vo family and their closest friends.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
Border town’s only hospital ‘running out of resources’, on the brink of collapse caring for migrants
Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel shared how the migrant influx has overwhelmed the hospital with over $20 million in unpaid expenses.
calexicochronicle.com
Pioneers Museum Hires Archivist
Pioneers’ Museum has hired East Coast transplant Tyler Brinkerhoff as the museum’s first archivist. Brinkerhoff is excited to serve his adopted community in the preservation, documentation, conservation and exhibition of objects and archives from more than a century of Imperial Valley’s history. The new archivist moved to...
Courthouse News Service
California forking out $34 million to clean up New and Tijuana rivers
SAN DIEGO (CN) — The State Water Resources Control Board will spend $34 million for six projects to improve the water quality of the New River and the Tijuana River along the U.S.-Mexico border. The New River starts south of the city of Mexicali, and runs through Calexico on...
YPD Police Chief retires, capping 30 years on the force
Yuma Police Department Chief Susan Smith has retired as of Tuesday, following a 30 year career. The post YPD Police Chief retires, capping 30 years on the force appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Drugs off the Streets
13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora went undercover with the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force to get a better understanding of what it takes to conduct a narcotic investigation The post SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Drugs off the Streets appeared first on KYMA.
yumacountyaz.gov
FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 339
YUMA -- The Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a vehicle on fire near an apartment, 1 for a grill fire at a restaurant, 1 for a fire set in a park restroom, 1 for a strong chemical smell in a building, 1 for a house fire, and various alarms.
78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place
The latest edition of the Silver Spur Rodeo Parade took place Saturday, February 4 from 9:30am to noon. The post 78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place appeared first on KYMA.
Two Rivers Renaissance Faire comes to Yuma this weekend
Yuma is getting ready to take you on a journey through the Medieval Era. The post Two Rivers Renaissance Faire comes to Yuma this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Suspected active shooter caught after shots reported near a Yuma high school
A Yuma, Ariz. high school went into lockdown Monday morning when reports of an active shooter in the vicinity near Gila Ridge High School in Yuma.
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured
YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
