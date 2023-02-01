Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery
A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
news9.com
Tulsa Library Presents Virtual Road Trip Using The 'Green Book'
Some Tulsans were able to go on an interactive, virtual road trip across 1950's America using Victor Hugo Green's "Green Book" to experience the resilience of traveling as a Black person. The presentation was at Rudisill Regional Library and showed people what it was like when America was segregated. The...
Legendary Tulsa DJ Billy Parker tells decades of stories in new book
A hit musician, many Tulsans remember Billy Parker as the voice on KVOO. He was named DJ of the Year multiple times by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Creamery Hosts Ice Cream For Breakfast Event
It's National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and some people in Broken Arrow celebrated accordingly. Rose Rock Microcreamery hosted the fun event at its Rose District location. "It is a pancake with some ice cream, whipped cream, cherry, syrup, or fudge, or caramel," said store owner Jason Decker. "You're able to start off your day with a couple scoops of ice cream and some pancakes!"
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
news9.com
Man Uses Gargoyle Statue To Break Into Business, Steals Donations For Tulsa Day Center
The owner of Renaissance Brewing Company said someone smashed through the door and stole a box of donated items the brewery was collecting for the Tulsa Day Center. Owner Glenn Hall said people have damaged the doors and windows before, but this is the first time anyone has stepped inside.
news9.com
Annual Women's Expo Returns To Tulsa
The annual Women's Expo is back in Tulsa and booths are setting up shop for the weekend. Rows and rows of vendors are lined up inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square preparing to welcome thousands of women through the next couple of days. Nearly 200 booths are getting set up for the event. This is the 38th year for the Women's Expo in Tulsa.
news9.com
Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps
A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews. Joe Krout needed a place to put his workshop in Sapulpa. "We built this garage over here but...
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
news9.com
Kiefer Woman Turns Old Building Into Community Resource Center
A woman in Kiefer is turning the former town hall and police department building into a facility dedicated to helping people in need. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday morning with details.
KTUL
State Representative from Tulsa appointed to Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall appointed Rep. Lonnie Sims of Tulsa to the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission this week. Sims began his term on the commission Wednesday and is in his third term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The commission is working to...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
Family, friends of victim of Broken Arrow deadly crash remember her work ethic
Gloria Voss, 80, was known by her family and friends for helping people – working as a caretaker for clients well into her 70s.
news9.com
School For Students With Autism Worried About Future Of Bartlesville's 'Buffalo Stampede'
Storm damage to an Oklahoma artisans workshop has the future of Bartlesville's "Buffalo Stampede" up in the air. Bartlesville is home to more than 30 buffalo statues and Paths to Independence, a local school for students with autism, has made exploring them a learning opportunity. Paths to Independence takes its...
news9.com
Abmas Scores 21, Oral Roberts Down Kansas City 85-57
Oral Roberts improved to 21-4 after knocking off Kansas City 85-57 in a Summit League battle on Saturday. Abmas scored 21, including 4 threes, McBride had 13 and Thompson scored 10 with 8 rebounds as ORU overwhelmed KC. ORU shots 52.4 percent from the field, but committed 18 fouls and...
news9.com
Grand Mental Health Expanding Services In Tulsa
Grand mental health is expanding its services in Tulsa. It recently bought an office tower near I-44 and Sheridan and plans to incorporate the building into its current campus. The new building will double the agency's current number of beds by the end of the year. The building currently houses...
Comments / 0