ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery

A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Library Presents Virtual Road Trip Using The 'Green Book'

Some Tulsans were able to go on an interactive, virtual road trip across 1950's America using Victor Hugo Green's "Green Book" to experience the resilience of traveling as a Black person. The presentation was at Rudisill Regional Library and showed people what it was like when America was segregated. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Creamery Hosts Ice Cream For Breakfast Event

It's National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and some people in Broken Arrow celebrated accordingly. Rose Rock Microcreamery hosted the fun event at its Rose District location. "It is a pancake with some ice cream, whipped cream, cherry, syrup, or fudge, or caramel," said store owner Jason Decker. "You're able to start off your day with a couple scoops of ice cream and some pancakes!"
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Annual Women's Expo Returns To Tulsa

The annual Women's Expo is back in Tulsa and booths are setting up shop for the weekend. Rows and rows of vendors are lined up inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square preparing to welcome thousands of women through the next couple of days. Nearly 200 booths are getting set up for the event. This is the 38th year for the Women's Expo in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma

It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Abmas Scores 21, Oral Roberts Down Kansas City 85-57

Oral Roberts improved to 21-4 after knocking off Kansas City 85-57 in a Summit League battle on Saturday. Abmas scored 21, including 4 threes, McBride had 13 and Thompson scored 10 with 8 rebounds as ORU overwhelmed KC. ORU shots 52.4 percent from the field, but committed 18 fouls and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Grand Mental Health Expanding Services In Tulsa

Grand mental health is expanding its services in Tulsa. It recently bought an office tower near I-44 and Sheridan and plans to incorporate the building into its current campus. The new building will double the agency's current number of beds by the end of the year. The building currently houses...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy