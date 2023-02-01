ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested for allegedly falsely reporting shooting at Pecanland Mall

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fq4Ql_0kZNZPUH00

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (02/01/2023) : On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Curtis Lee Lewis was taken into custody for falsely reporting a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023.

On January 12, 2023, investigators of the Monroe Police Department discovered a Facebook post that mentioned a possible shooting at a local mall outlet. According to officials, the post stated, “two people just got shot up here in front of da mall. Y’all might wanna come check on y’all people. They got every police in Monroe up here.”

Lewis was charged with Terrorizing and his bond was set at $5,000.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 12, 2023, the Monroe Police Department began investigating a false complaint of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant for Terrorizing has been obtained for Curtis Lee Lewis.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lewis, the Monroe Police encourage the public to contact them at 318-329-2600.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Jennifer Mack
3d ago

Did he file the complaint or did he just say it on on facebook I’m just asking

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of threatening Family Dollar Store worker after being questioned about motor oil; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners […]
RICHWOOD, LA
cenlanow.com

18-year-old Bastrop man wanted for Homicide, police say

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tresean Purdy. According to officials, Purdy is wanted for Second-Degree Homicide and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. If you know the whereabouts of Purdy, contact authorities at 318-281-1322.
BASTROP, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for charges of assault

Ruston Police arrested a 66-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly punched and choked a woman. James Clemons of Ruston was charged with domestic abuse battery involving strangulation. The female victim told officers she was cooking corn dogs when Clemons came in the kitchen and asked her what she was cooking....
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Second gunman who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police turns himself in, authorities confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/02/2023): On Thursday, February 2, 2023, another suspect in the January 28, 2023, Monroe Police Department ambush shooting turned himself in to authorities to tell his side of the story. According to police, 18-year-old Ralphiel Jerome Singleton Jr. mentioned that he was previously shot by multiple […]
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.
JONESBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2021, a vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police for a traffic violation in Ouachita Parish, La. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Jayln Thompson, and the passenger, 21-year-old Derek Tipps. The story given to authorities by the vehicle occupants raised suspicions and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe City response to shooting at Kingsway Apartments

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and...
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UPSO nets drug arrests from undercover operations

Union Parish Sheriff ’s deputies have been working to remove and keep illegal drugs from the streets of Union Parish. Recent undercover activities have resulted in several narcotics arrests. “We remain vigilant and are working hard to battle the drug issues in Union Parish,” UP Sheriff Dusty Gates said. “This is an ongoing issue, and our deputies are committed to this task to protect the citizens of this parish.”
UNION PARISH, LA
KTBS

Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy