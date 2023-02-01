Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
WILX-TV
Jackson Secretary of State Office to close for remodeling
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Secretary of State office in Jackson will close Monday due to a remodeling project. The office, located at 1184 Jackson Crossing, will have the carpet throughout the office replaced. The self-service station in the entrance will remain open 24/7 for residents who need to renew...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Residents at Lansing apartment complex tired of bug and rodent problem
Residents at an apartment complex in Lansing are fed up with sharing their space with rodents
WILX-TV
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People flooded the streets of downtown Lansing to celebrate the city’s Winterfest. “We got a lot of things going on,” said Beyers. The Winterfest had hot chocolate stations, live ice sculpting and local businesses were open and ready for the crowds. Tony Beyers said it was nice to see people out and about.
Southbound US-127 near Dunckel Road back open following accident
US-127 southbound near Dunckel Road is back open.
East Lansing’s city clerk and deputy city clerk both resign
In just the last few weeks, East Lansing has been the subject of several controversies.
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
wkzo.com
Lansing to be in deep chill Friday
LANSING, MI — Today’s projected high in mid-Michigan of 32′ is about average for this time of year, but what is waiting in the wings is much different. Michigan will get cold enough over the next few days that Triple-A has issued a statewide Arctic Air Advisory.
Lansing home that caught on fire was red tagged
As it turns out, the couple should not have been living in that house in the first place.
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
The Fledge starts 24-hour warming center ahead of extreme cold weather
It is becoming bitterly cold here in Lansing over the next couple of days, and one local organization is also stepping up to help keep people warm, fed and safe.
Large tax cut plan for Michiganders announced by Whitmer, Democrat leaders
LANSING, Mich. — Democratic leaders in Lansing met with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday to hammer out a plan to deliver a tax break to Michiganders. Gov. Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate announced that they are in agreement on the framework to a plan they are calling the Lowering MI Costs plan.
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing
Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing. A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial (Feb. 3)
Dozens take Polar Plunge; Family deported after green card mistake: Jackson headlines Jan. 28 – Feb. 2
JACKSON, MI – Dozens of brave and previously warm souls did the Polar Plunge this week, diving into the bitterly cold waters of Clark Lake for charity. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge drew dozens...
Trader Joe’s construction in Meridian Township delayed again
The construction of Trader Joe's in East Lansing has been delayed. Again.
Comments / 0