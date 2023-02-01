ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson Secretary of State Office to close for remodeling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Secretary of State office in Jackson will close Monday due to a remodeling project. The office, located at 1184 Jackson Crossing, will have the carpet throughout the office replaced. The self-service station in the entrance will remain open 24/7 for residents who need to renew...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People flooded the streets of downtown Lansing to celebrate the city’s Winterfest. “We got a lot of things going on,” said Beyers. The Winterfest had hot chocolate stations, live ice sculpting and local businesses were open and ready for the crowds. Tony Beyers said it was nice to see people out and about.
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Lansing to be in deep chill Friday

LANSING, MI — Today’s projected high in mid-Michigan of 32′ is about average for this time of year, but what is waiting in the wings is much different. Michigan will get cold enough over the next few days that Triple-A has issued a statewide Arctic Air Advisory.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

