CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS News

Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field

A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Update: Missing Dexter High School student found safe

UPDATE: According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ea Kuhr has been found and is safe. No additional details have been given at this time.DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person. Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family. It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.
DEXTER, MI
The Independent

Three bodies found in ‘rat-infested’ building in search for missing Detroit rappers

Three bodies were found in a “rat-infested” Michigan building in the search for rappers missing since a show in Detroit was cancelled last month.Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen or heard from since their 21 January performance at Lounge 31 in the city was cancelled, according to NBC News.Michigan State Police say that they have identified the bodies found in an apartment complex in Highland Park, but will not publicly release the names until the families have been notified, per a report in Fox 2 Detroit.Lt Mike Shaw said in a...
DETROIT, MI

