Innocent or inappropriate? Student’s drawing confiscated by school
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says
A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field
A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
3 missing Michigan rappers found dead
Authorities on Friday confirmed that they have found the bodies of three Michigan rappers who were reported missing last month.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Michigan judge denies ex-officer’s bid to drop murder charge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser. Christopher Schurr is scheduled for...
Update: Missing Dexter High School student found safe
UPDATE: According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ea Kuhr has been found and is safe. No additional details have been given at this time.DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person. Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family. It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.
Three bodies found in ‘rat-infested’ building in search for missing Detroit rappers
Three bodies were found in a “rat-infested” Michigan building in the search for rappers missing since a show in Detroit was cancelled last month.Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen or heard from since their 21 January performance at Lounge 31 in the city was cancelled, according to NBC News.Michigan State Police say that they have identified the bodies found in an apartment complex in Highland Park, but will not publicly release the names until the families have been notified, per a report in Fox 2 Detroit.Lt Mike Shaw said in a...
Michigan lawmaker claims man is following, yelling at her
The senator said it's gotten so bad that she's had to beef up security.
