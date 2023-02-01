ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Times Leader

Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth

PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Daily Voice

Howell Man, 94, Killed In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash

A 94-year-old man from Howell was killed when he drove into a concrete toll plaza along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., Thursday, Feb 2 on the parkway southbound at milepost 68.9 in Barnegat Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed...
HOWELL, NJ
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

