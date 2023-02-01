Read full article on original website
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Intruder at Montville High School ArrestedMorristown MinuteMontville, NJ
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerNutley, NJ
Attempted Firebombing at Bloomfield Synagogue: Suspect Taken into CustodyChristopher ShanksBloomfield, NJ
A man has been charged with firebombing a synagogue in New JerseyAFmitrynewsBloomfield, NJ
Juvenile arrested, police seek additional suspects in Holland Township car theft
HOLLAND TWP. — A juvenile has been taken into custody following a car theft in Holland Township early Friday morning. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, on reports of a suspicious vehicle circling the neighborhoods with its lights off near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive.
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth
PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
Howell Man, 94, Killed In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
A 94-year-old man from Howell was killed when he drove into a concrete toll plaza along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., Thursday, Feb 2 on the parkway southbound at milepost 68.9 in Barnegat Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed...
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
DA: Trooper arrested for issuing falsified traffic tickets, including one to person who died
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Edward Longo, of Yorktown, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing and eight counts of official misconduct while patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State parkways.
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
NY State Trooper Issued Over 30 Fake Tickets While Patrolling, DA Says
A New York State Trooper is charged with issuing more than 30 false tickets while patrolling parkways, officials said. Westchester County resident Edward Longo, a 34-year-old resident of Yorktown, was charged and arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for allegedly issuing 32 false tickets to people who…
Paramedic Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash In Yorktown, Police Say
A paramedic allegedly stole from a man killed in a car crash in Northern Westchester that he responded to, police said. The crash happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a man, whose identity was not released, was critically injured and eventually died from his injuries. A day later,...
N.J. police chief pleads guilty to drunken driving, lawyer says
Bordentown Township Police Chief Brian Pesce pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated Thursday, stemming from an incident in Hamilton last April in which police found him lying in the road behind his truck. Pesce, a Hamilton resident, appeared in the town’s municipal court and agreed to a plea deal that...
Jury convicts N.J. man of murder in killing of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
A jury has convicted a Cumberland County man on a murder charge in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Frank J. Baker, 29, of Upper Deerfield, was accused of shooting Jair A. Rennie, 22, during a July 20, 2019, confrontation in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County.
14-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of the son of a high-ranking police official from Westchester County. The boy, whose name and address was not provided due to his age, was picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Bronx, said the New York City Police Department.
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
Suspects from New York, Louisiana found with illegal drug in Ohio on I-80
Reports said that the substance will be sent to BCI for further analysis.
Dead Dog, Severely Malnourished Dog Found On South Jersey Property, Owner Charged
A dead dog and a severely malnourished dog were found on the property of a South Jersey homeowner, authorities said. John Roblin, 50, of Mullica, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two coiunds of failing to provide pets with animal shelter, a disorderly persons offense,, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
