mynewsla.com
Search Underway for Man with Dementia Missing from Lynwood
A search was underway for a 74-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday in Lynwood. Ignacio Cuevas Ramirez was last seen at 1:12 p.m. on the 11900 block of Peach Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. His family is concerned because he suffers from dementia, officials said.
Authorities search for missing mother and baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a mother and her baby who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. The mother was identified as Petisa Shenelle Hyde Davis, 25, and her daughter is Oluwaelumi Ikuomola, 2, both from Lancaster. Both mother and child were last seen on the 500 block of W. Lancaster Boulevard around 7:28 p.m., according to […]
Man arrested after shooting, carjacking attempts in Highland Park
Police took a man into custody after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate the spree began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short time later, a pair of […]
foxla.com
Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
mynewsla.com
12-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Lancaster
A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Lancaster. Daniel Alexander “Danny” Bonczek was last seen at 7:50 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Ave K2, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which said he has a possible destination of Lake Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according...
mynewsla.com
Woman with Schizophrenia Missing in Norwalk
Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday locating a 67-year-old woman who needs medication for schizophrenia and depression and disappeared in Norwalk. Daphne O’Neil was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday in the 11500 block of Firestone Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Her family...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster
A 25-year-old woman who authorities said has a diminished mental capacity was reported missing after she was last seen in Lancaster Friday. Petisa Shenelle Hyde Davis was last seen at 7:28 p.m. in the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, near Sierra Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Stab Wounds During Attack in Long Beach
A 33-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They...
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero
Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
mynewsla.com
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect was inside a building, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Shooting incidents this past week in the Los Angeles area
Shooting deaths, gunshot wounds and gunfire were reported throughout Los Angeles County since last weekend. Police surrounded a South Los Angeles residence Friday in search of a possible shooting suspect believed to be inside, but later determined the person was not at the location. Officers were sent to 56th Street...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente, authorities said. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway where they found the pedestrian lying in the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
mynewsla.com
Man Injured While Hiking in Shadow Hills
A man suffered a non-life-threatening lower leg injury while hiking Saturday in Shadow Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to 9299 Carter Lane, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. No further information was immediately released.
mynewsla.com
Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting
A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Injured When Truck Crashes Into Tree in LB
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a speeding pickup truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
CBS LA
Man found shot to death in Long Beach; search for suspect underway
Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Long Beach on Wednesday. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway Court, according to Long Beach Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the scene after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. "Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in an alley," police said in a statement. "The suspect fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, striking him and resulting in the victim's death."Investigators do not believe that the shooting was random, but are still searching for a motive. There was no information immediately available on a suspect.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash
A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported as 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP three motorcycles were involved in the crash. The deceased...
