mynewsla.com
Woman Injured in Plunge Down Mulholland Drive Cliff
A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital for treatment, according to the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash
A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported as 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP three motorcycles were involved in the crash. The deceased...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente, authorities said. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway where they found the pedestrian lying in the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight
A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman. Todd Tucker was aboard United Airlines Flight 1789 from Tampa, Florida Sunday, where he and Glendale Police Department Sgt. Sharon Kim had attended an emergency medical services conference.
mynewsla.com
Broken Water Main in Hollywood Floods Fountain Avenue
A broken water main is causing flooding on Fountain Avenue in Hollywood Thursday evening. Firefighters were called at approximately 9:31 p.m. to 6050 Fountain Ave. near Beachwood Drive where they found water from the broken main shooting approximately 30 feet into the air, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Man Injured While Hiking in Shadow Hills
A man suffered a non-life-threatening lower leg injury while hiking Saturday in Shadow Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to 9299 Carter Lane, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. No further information was immediately released.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Injured on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60, just east of Valley Way,...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Signs Off on Marriott Hotel in South LA Over Housing Concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Beverly Hills
A fire damaged a house in Beverly Hills Friday, but no one was hurt, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of Elden Way about 4:30 a.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. No injuries were reported, police said. Fire authorities described the 5,000-square-foot home as being...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Injured When Truck Crashes Into Tree in LB
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a speeding pickup truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting
A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crash Into Tree Kills Woman, Critically Injures Man in LB
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Long Beach. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday to 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard where witnesses told them the victims were standing outside a location when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the victims, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital With Serious Injuries After Crash
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries after a crash in Lake Elsinore Saturday. The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 32000 block of Ortega (74) Highway, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters described the crash as a single motorcycle down.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves One-Month Grace Period for Tenants Behind on Rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of a package of renter...
mynewsla.com
City of LA Sued on Behalf of Disabled Air Force Veteran Shot by LAPD
The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black male who suffers from...
mynewsla.com
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect was inside a building, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: No Sign Weapons Suspect Was Planning Mass Shooting in Hollywood
A man who allegedly made threatening comments to neighbors and staff at a Hollywood residential high-rise remained jailed Friday on charges of criminal threats and possession of illegal weapons, but police said there was no immediate indication he was planning to carry out a mass shooting. Braxton Johnson, 25, was...
mynewsla.com
Family Settles Suit Against Church Over Man’s Fatal Parking Lot Fall
The family of a disabled man who died after tripping over a concrete wheel stop in the parking lot of a church near Koreatown in 2018 has settled their lawsuit against the house of worship, attorneys told a judge Friday. The resolution of the case brought against the Oriental Mission...
