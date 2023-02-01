Read full article on original website
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating from the week before. The show brought in 901,000 viewers and an 0.31 rating (401,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including each quarter-hour.
Pantoja’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Review
I’m back with some live NXT coverage for the first time in a long time for WWE NXT Vengeance Day!. Charlotte Flair handles the opening video package and talks about the roster. The show is in Charlotte so that’s why. NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee [c] vs....
AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop This Week, Show Ranks Second in Wednesday Rankings
– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down overall for this week’s show, following last week’s episode drawing the show’s highest audience since October. Last night’s show saw Samoa Joe regain the TNT Championship in the...
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Tyrus Compares Billy Corgan To Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter
Tyrus has worked for several wrestling promoters in his career, and he recently compared Billy Corgan to Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion appeared on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcom and was asked about what it was like working for Corgan, Carter, and McMahon. “Dixie and Billy,...
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
Bron Breakker Makes a Statement, Beats Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– Bron Breakker put an exclamation point on his win over Grayson Waller at tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Before picking up the victory, Breakker made sure to tell a nearly beaten Waller that the cage was his “dog pound” and that he runs NXT. Ahead...
Roxanne Perez Overcomes the Odds, Retains Title at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– The odds were stacked against her, but WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was able to retain her title against Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in tonight’s Triple Threat Match for the title. Roxanne Perez managed to overcome Jayne and Dolin attempting to get...
Jessie Jones On Working With AJ Mendez In WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why Fans Should Watch WOW
Lee Sanders of The RCWR Show recently interviewed WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Jessie Jones (aka Jessie Belle Smoothers). She spoke candidly on the newest season of the show, working with AJ Lee, David McLane’s impact, and more. Check out the highlights and video below:. On Working...
Cody Rhodes Currently Not Scheduled To Appear on Smackdown on Road to Wrestlemania
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. The match is still months away, with Elimination Chamber set to happen before then. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes is currently not scheduled to appear on Smackdown before Wrestlemania 39.
Nia Jax Indicates Her Royal Rumble Return Was Somewhat “Rushed”
In a recent appearance with Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax shared a few details about her return to WWE for the Royal Rumble (per Fightful). Jax signed a series of items and answered a few inquiries about resuming her work with WWE after the promotion released her in November 2021. She was asked if she had gotten a month’s notice before appearing at the Rumble. “No, I did not,” she stated. When referencing her in-ring gear for the event, she mentioned, “I had it very quickly rushed.” You can watch the full signing session below.
Aron Stevens Relates How Tyrus Reacted To Getting Bumped From WrestleMania 29
In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, NWA’s Aron Stevens (formerly WWE’s Damien Sandow) shared some stories about his work in the wrestling industry over the past two decades (per Wrestling Inc). Stevens offered an anecdote about a WrestleMania 29 match he was slated for being moved off the schedule due to an long-running bout featuring The Undertaker and CM Punk taking precedence. Now-incumbent NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus was also scheduled for the match and reacted to the cancellation announcement in his own way. You can find a highlight about the aftermath from Stevens and watch the full interview below.
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 2.3.23
Commentators: Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur. Rampage continues to be a bit all over the place as you know most of the card/lineup in advance but it still feels like a show that could go in a bunch of different directions. That could be the case again this week as there is some star power with the Elite around to defend the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Cody Rhodes On This Week’s After The Bell, Miz and Alexa Bliss Appearing on NBC Show
– Cody Rhodes is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the full episode below, described as follows:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023 Results: Guilia Defeats Suzu Suzuki
STARDOM held their PPV event Supreme Fight 2023 earlier today at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Saki Kashima won the Naniwa Roulette to get a title shot of her choice. She picked the High-Speed Championship. – Mayu Iwatani def. Waka Tsukiyama. –...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.3.23
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with the Royal Rumble and the main event of Wrestlemania is set. That being said, there is a Sami Zayn sized road block on the Road To Wrestlemania and I’m not sure how they are going to deal with it. You can almost guarantee Zayn is getting the Elimination Chamber title shot, but dang it’s going to be a fun right on the way there. Let’s get to it.
WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop for Post-Royal Rumble Show
– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show was the first post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown, and the card was broadcast live on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.264 million viewers. That’s based on 2.288 million...
