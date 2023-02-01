ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarryville, PA

Quarryville Woman's Life Threatened By Convicted Felon Turned Burglar, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Dakota Eldridge. Photo Credit: Quarryville police department

A former convict kicked in the door of a Quarryville home, then assaulted and threatened the life of a woman before fleeing on Jan. 30, 2023, area police explained in a release on Feb. 1.

Dakota Ray Eldridge, 27, broke into the home in the 100 block of Groffdale Drive shortly before 11:52 p.m. when police say they arrived on the scene.

The officers had been called to "a report of a Burglary, in-progress," the police state in the release.

Upon arrival, they found "Eldridge physically assaulted and threatened the life of the female victim inside (of the home)" the police detailed in the release.

"QPD quickly obtained an arrest warrant for Eldridge and subsequently located Eldridge still in the area the following morning, taking him into custody without incident," according to the release.

Eldridge was charged with two felonies for Burglary and Intimidation of a Witness/Victim; two misdemeanors for Terroristic Threats and Simple Assault, and a summary offense of Harassment, police explain in the release and court records confirm.

He's been held in the Lancaster County Prison after being arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin who set his bail at $25,000. He'll appear before Mylin again for his preliminary hearing on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m., according to his court docket.

Eldridge previously gave false identification to the police, was caught with drugs, and escaped from police custody, in three different cases, but in all of which he pleaded guilty. He serve 139 days in jail for escape, but the other sentences were not immediately clear in his court records.

