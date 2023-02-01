Read full article on original website
Dealer Pricing Error Leads to Hundreds of Porsche Panamera Down Payments
What’s better than a brand-new Porsche Panamera? That’s not a rhetorical question; the answer, at least for a significant number of would-be car buyers in China, is “a brand-new Porsche Panamera for almost 90% off the sticker price.” Unfortunately, that’s less a result of Porsche experimenting with a variable pricing policy from country to country and more due to a dealer error.
GM Has a New Weapon in the Electric Car War: Netflix
“If you ever see Ford Motor Co. doing a Super Bowl ad on our electric vehicles,” CEO Jim Farley mused at a conference in 2022, “sell the stock.”. That’s one extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to Super Bowl ads for cars. But as Automotive News reported earlier this week, ad spending is indeed down across the board, with most automakers set to sit out the commercial bonanza on Fox when Super Bowl LVII airs on February 12. One company that’s bucking the trend? General Motors.
REVIEW: 2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium Manual
And I didn't think the Toyota GR Supra could get any better looking than the '22 Black Metallic model I reviewed last year. Turns out, I was so very, very wrong. Enter new for 2023 Stratosphere Blue. It's out of this world GORGEOUS. But the color isn't the only thing that's extra special about my latest Supra review vehicle. It also marks the highly-anticipated return of the manual to the Supra lineup.
The Latest Booming Travel Trend Is…Paper Maps?
Many of my young, formative years were spent in the front seat of my mom’s 1994 Jeep Cherokee frantically shouting directions from a MapQuest print out. I can so distinctly recall the stress of trying to keep pace with my mom’s (bless her heart) erratic driving and to relay the information as accurately as possible, despite the fact that I could barely even read. God forbid I took two seconds to look out the window, we’d have ended up in the next state over!
