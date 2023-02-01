Many of my young, formative years were spent in the front seat of my mom’s 1994 Jeep Cherokee frantically shouting directions from a MapQuest print out. I can so distinctly recall the stress of trying to keep pace with my mom’s (bless her heart) erratic driving and to relay the information as accurately as possible, despite the fact that I could barely even read. God forbid I took two seconds to look out the window, we’d have ended up in the next state over!

2 DAYS AGO