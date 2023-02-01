ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Disco-themed Polar Plunge held in Lake St. Louis

The annual Polar Plunge returned to Lake St. Louis on Saturday for its 20th year. The annual Polar Plunge returned to Lake St. Louis on Saturday for its 20th year. Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one …. Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two...
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
Police wife shows support for officers shot in Soulard

Lowe said she remembers how urgent and scary that night felt, which is probably how the families of the two officers who were shot Thursday evening felt as well. Police wife shows support for officers shot in Soulard. Lowe said she remembers how urgent and scary that night felt, which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis flower shops urge early orders for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means you better start planning on what you're going to do and what gifts you might give to that special someone. St. Louis flower shops urge early orders for Valentine’s …. Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means you...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis police: 149 cars stolen in one week

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis. St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Police using QR codes to help solve cold cases

Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards, posters, and cards created by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department now feature QR codes. Police using QR codes to help solve cold cases. Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case

A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013. Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold …. A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Grieving family demands answers after Sullivan woman convicted in Capitol insurrection charged in deadly drunk driving crash

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- The suffering and sorrow of a grieving family are still so sharp, more than a year after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Vickie Wilson died, and her husband Ryan was severely injured. The woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel is Emily Hernandez. She is most notorious for being at the Capitol insurrection.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather

Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the forecast. So how is St. Louis CITY SC growing new grass during the heart of St. Louis winter? It is all thanks to science. St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite …. Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

