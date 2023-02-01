ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Two people die in Boone County car accident

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly threatens to kill mother

A West Des Moines man allegedly threatened to kill his mother Wednesday night in the course of a domestic dispute. Ali Abdulmajeed Mah Al Hakeem, 28, of 6387 Vista Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with second-degree harassment. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Vista...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
DES MOINES, IA
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a crash in Polk County. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Northwest 54th Avenue and Northwest 6th Drive. Polk County deputies say a truck slammed into a car. The driver was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson

A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
CARROLL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report February 2, 2023

6:07am: Sparky’s One Stop reported finding a baggy of suspected narcotics on the business floor at 606 Hwy. 30 East. The officer took possession of the drug and is reviewing surveillance video to determine who dropped it. 8:10am: An officer investigated an accident at Lincoln Way and Elm Streets....
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

One person dies in Saylor Township car accident

SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa — One person passed away in a car accident in Saylor Township Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:50 p.m. deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident at the intersection of NW 54th Ave. and NW 6th Street. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

College Bus Flips Near Des Moines

(Polk County, IA) -- Several people have minor injuries after a college bus flipped on its side this morning east of Des Moines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says an Iowa Wesleyan University bus flipped over just before 9 o'clock near the Polk County landfill.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police chase ends when driver crashes into tree

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is expected to face charges after a chase Sunday night ended when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree, according to Des Moines police. The pursuit began at East Ninth Street and Hull Avenue at about...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Chase suspect crashes into tree near Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges following a Sunday night chase that ended when he crashed into a tree just west of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. at E. 9th Street & Hull Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. An […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny police plan crackdown at 2 roadways where speeding is common

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny police traffic unit will be keeping a close eye on speeders along two major roadways this week. The department tweeted they'll have officers patrolling Southwest Magazine and Southwest Prairie Trail Parkway all week. According to the department, recent speed studies found 85% of drivers...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
DES MOINES, IA
1520 The Ticket

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE

