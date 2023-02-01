Another year, another Super Bowl without the Cowboys or Texans. It’s OK — we’ve been training for this scenario for decades. But despite having no local representation on the field, the game is still happening, which means you’re going to require a full spread of food to enjoy throughout the day. We’re talking Texas-made kolaches, sausages, queso and other essentials that will ship straight to your house and feed you and your friends from pre-game coverage to the final whistle. The best part: everything below tastes great whether you’re invested in the outcome or just there for the commercials.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO