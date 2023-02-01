Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Related
fox56news.com
Juvenile shot on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
fox56news.com
Police searching for Lexington armed robbery suspect
Police are asking for help with an armed robbery investigation in Lexington. Police searching for Lexington armed robbery suspect. Police are asking for help with an armed robbery investigation in Lexington. February 2: A super demand for flights, the oldest …. Here are five things to know on February 2,...
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
WKYT 27
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
fox56news.com
Domestic dispute leads to multicounty chase, wreck in Lexington
A domestic dispute led to a multicounty chase and wreck in Lexington. Domestic dispute leads to multicounty chase, wreck …. A domestic dispute led to a multicounty chase and wreck in Lexington. Artist in need to honor those enslaved at Ashland. Artist in need to honor those enslaved at Ashland...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
WKYT 27
New distillery coming to Woodford County
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Woodford County. State leaders were on hand to break ground on Bluegrass Distillery at Elkwood Farms in Midway. It is the first distillery to be located in Midway since 1959. “This is going to be an anchor that brings in...
fox56news.com
Nearly 1,200 signatures to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff
Nearly 1,200 signatures have been collected to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff. Nearly 1,200 signatures to reinstate Bryan Station …. Nearly 1,200 signatures have been collected to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team...
School police recover gun without incident at Lexington high school
A weapon was discovered in a student’s bag at Lexington’s Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School Friday morning.
fox56news.com
Lexington psychologist on coping with trauma of police brutality
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The footage of Memphis police brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, is upsetting, to say the least, and for some people, such images can. have a devastating impact on their mental health. The graphic content has raised concerns about whether it should be so widely...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek woman wanted for violating supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime Stoppers has up to a $1,500 cash reward for the first person to tell police where to find the Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Carson. She has an active warrant for violating her supervised release. If...
fox56news.com
Isaac Caudill appreciative for everything he has at Berea and beyond
Isaac Caudill appreciative for everything he has …. February 3: The high cost of eating healthy, a push …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 3, 2023. Crank & Boom is offering a free scoop of ice cream who show up in their PJ's in celebration of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.
WTVQ
Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart scam
Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during the pandemic, giving people the ability to get what they need from the safety of their homes. Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart …. Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during...
WKYT 27
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
WKYT 27
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school. According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag...
fox56news.com
Kentucky lawmakers want more scrutiny on juvenile justice
State leaders are uncovering more issues inside the state’s juvenile justice facilities. Kentucky lawmakers want more scrutiny on juvenile …. State leaders are uncovering more issues inside the state’s juvenile justice facilities. Special ice cream breakfast menu at Crank & Boom. Crank & Boom is offering a free...
fox56news.com
Security confiscates loaded gun at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Security officers located and confiscated a loaded firearm at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Friday morning, according to school officials. School officials said the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag as they were entering the building through metal detectors. Fayette County Public Schools police took possession of the firearm and took the student into custody.
Comments / 0