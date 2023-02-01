ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Boy, 14-Years-Old, Dead After First Rodeo Bull Ride

A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at the rodeo for the first time and went into cardiac arrest, per officials and the child’s family. The tragic incident occurred at the Rafter K Rodeo Winter Series at the American Legion Post 290 venue in King, North Carolina, on Saturday. The young bull rider was identified Denim Bradshaw by event organizers in a subsequent Facebook post, and later by his mother, who penned a heartbreaking post of her own.
KING, NC
Davidson County boy gets Make-A-Wish trip to Daytona 500

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new NASCAR season is almost here, and one Davidson County racing superfan is getting a huge gift. Camden Walser suffered a stroke just days after birth, and life has been an uphill battle, but it hasn’t dampened his spirits. “Camden, I like to say, never met a stranger. He […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Kernersville Navy veteran gets home makeover

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives.  After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
ARCHDALE, NC
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Maya Angelou's niece debuts African hair exhibit in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The niece of civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, is highlighting the history of hair in a new Triad exhibit. Rosa Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called, Straw into Gold. It features unique, stylistic hair braiding designs with elaborate beadwork. We...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event

Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
BURLINGTON, NC
Vehicle crash shuts down Randleman Road & Meadowview Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lanes of Randleman Road at Meadowview Road are closed. Meadowview Road in both directions is closed between Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street. Greensboro police said serious injuries are involved. There is no timeframe for when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked to...
GREENSBORO, NC
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC

