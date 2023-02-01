ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynewsla.com

Actor Settles Suit vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration

An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County. A minute order prepared Thursday by the clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green stated that the accord was reached during a recent mandatory settlement conference. No terms were divulged. Green vacated the scheduled May 8 trial of the lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Moreno Valley Woman Faces Sentencing in Unemployment Insurance Scam

A Moreno Valley woman faces sentencing Thursday in downtown Los Angeles for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, pleaded guilty last summer to one federal count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Last Defendant Sentenced in SJC Ambush Killing

The final defendant in an ambush killing of a man fatally stabbed near Trabuco Creek in San Juan Capistrano was sentenced Thursday to time already served in jail. Myles Emmanuel Jones, 27, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2019, to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 38-year-old Alvario Rios. Jones has been in Orange County Jail awaiting trial because he was expected to testify against several co-defendants.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Optics looks bad in Sheriff Luna’s interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly “selected” Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA’s own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff’s Luna’s ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going “well ” as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies have murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what’s emanating from LASD under Luna’s tenure doesn’t even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his “right to remain silent” to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the Black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Orange County, California Man Who Made Lavish Purchases with CARES Act Funds Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison – Purchased a Rolls Royce Ghost and a Porsche

February 3, 2023 - CONCORD – Pierre Rogers, 44, of Irvine, California, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, United States. Attorney Jane E. Young, William A. Kalb, Special Agent in Charge, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Northeast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Kelly Bullwinkle killer gets parole

Damien Guerrero, who was convicted of killing former Redlands East Valley High School student Kelly Bullwinkle in 2003, has been released on parole. Guerrero was granted parole on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A petition to reverse the parole board’s decision has been enacted by Rob McDermott who has previously made efforts...
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing OC Homes

A 64-year-old Long Beach man pleaded not guilty Friday to a home theft scheme in Orange County that resulted in about $2 million in losses, according to court records. Andrew Stephan Hutchings was charged Wednesday with 35 felonies, including conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, attempted grand theft, forgery and possession of a forged driver’s license with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime exceeding $500,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

City of Hesperia settles with the United States Department of Justice after found to have discriminated against Black and Latino renters

“This important settlement with Hesperia prevents the so-called ‘crime-free’ program from devastating individuals and families with the emotional upheaval and financial hardship that accompanies evictions that occur with little notice,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. On December 14, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a...
HESPERIA, CA

