Actor Settles Suit vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County. A minute order prepared Thursday by the clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green stated that the accord was reached during a recent mandatory settlement conference. No terms were divulged. Green vacated the scheduled May 8 trial of the lawsuit.
Cases continue to be dismissed in Riverside County over judge shortage
Criminal cases continue to be dismissed in Riverside County due to an ongoing judge shortage. In less than a week, three separate child sexual assault cases have been dismissed, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In one of the cases, the Riverside County Superior court announced there were no judges available to hear […]
Moreno Valley Woman Faces Sentencing in Unemployment Insurance Scam
A Moreno Valley woman faces sentencing Thursday in downtown Los Angeles for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, pleaded guilty last summer to one federal count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Last Defendant Sentenced in SJC Ambush Killing
The final defendant in an ambush killing of a man fatally stabbed near Trabuco Creek in San Juan Capistrano was sentenced Thursday to time already served in jail. Myles Emmanuel Jones, 27, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2019, to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 38-year-old Alvario Rios. Jones has been in Orange County Jail awaiting trial because he was expected to testify against several co-defendants.
Top Official Resigns From OC’s Health Plan for the Poor Following Revelations of State Probe
The chairman of OC’s health plan for low-income residents suddenly resigned Thursday – the day after a Voice of OC article detailed a state investigation of hiring and pay practices he presided over – especially salary hikes. OC Supervisor Andrew Do announced he was resigning his board...
Op-Ed: Optics looks bad in Sheriff Luna’s interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly “selected” Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA’s own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff’s Luna’s ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going “well ” as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies have murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what’s emanating from LASD under Luna’s tenure doesn’t even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his “right to remain silent” to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the Black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Moreno Valley women sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $1.1 million in unemployment benefits
LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County woman was sentenced today to 54 months in federal prison for her role as an organizer and leader of an extensive conspiracy that defrauded California’s unemployment insurance benefits program out of more than $1.1 million. Catrina Gipson, 47, of Moreno Valley, was...
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
Orange County, California Man Who Made Lavish Purchases with CARES Act Funds Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison – Purchased a Rolls Royce Ghost and a Porsche
February 3, 2023 - CONCORD – Pierre Rogers, 44, of Irvine, California, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, United States. Attorney Jane E. Young, William A. Kalb, Special Agent in Charge, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Northeast...
Pair Charged in Caregiver Fraud Scheme Involving Malibu Physician
A hairstylist and actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Kelly Bullwinkle killer gets parole
Damien Guerrero, who was convicted of killing former Redlands East Valley High School student Kelly Bullwinkle in 2003, has been released on parole. Guerrero was granted parole on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A petition to reverse the parole board’s decision has been enacted by Rob McDermott who has previously made efforts...
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing OC Homes
A 64-year-old Long Beach man pleaded not guilty Friday to a home theft scheme in Orange County that resulted in about $2 million in losses, according to court records. Andrew Stephan Hutchings was charged Wednesday with 35 felonies, including conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, attempted grand theft, forgery and possession of a forged driver’s license with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime exceeding $500,000.
Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
Family of Amputee Fatally Shot By Police Files Claim Against Huntington Park
The family of a double amputee fatally shot by Huntington Park police officers filed a claim Thursday against the city on behalf of the man’s 15-year-old son. The claim is the first step needed to file a lawsuit against the city for wrongful death and civil rights violations. Officers...
Riverside County Woman Sentenced to 4½ Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy that Stole Over $1.1 Million in Unemployment Benefits
February 2, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County woman was sentenced today to 54 months in federal prison for her role as an organizer and leader of an extensive conspiracy that defrauded. California’s unemployment insurance benefit program out of more than $1.1 million. Catrina Gipson, 47,...
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
City of Hesperia settles with the United States Department of Justice after found to have discriminated against Black and Latino renters
“This important settlement with Hesperia prevents the so-called ‘crime-free’ program from devastating individuals and families with the emotional upheaval and financial hardship that accompanies evictions that occur with little notice,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. On December 14, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a...
City of LA Sued on Behalf of Disabled Air Force Veteran Shot by LAPD
The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black male who suffers from...
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
Tenant Protection Passed by LA City Council for Renters with Outstanding Dues
Los Angeles City Council Friday approved tenant protection targeting late rent payments and evictions. Renters with behind rent payments need not worry as the council approved a one-month grace period before they can be evicted. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration’s end, which had...
