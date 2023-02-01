Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico may extend school year with help of 3 proposals
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico ranking at the bottom of the barrel in education for yet another year, state leaders are looking for solutions. One idea – adding time to the school year. The idea is getting mixed responses. The Public Education Department said more time learning could be part of the answer to […]
New Mexico State Legislature to Close Loophole Allowing LGBTQ Discrimination
SANTA FE, NM. - A bill that would close a loophole in the state's anti-discrimination laws, which currently allow for discrimination against the LGBTQ community, is scheduled for debate in the New Mexico State Legislature. The goal of House Bill 207 is to make it illegal for public agencies and contractors to treat people differently because of their gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The state has had a strong anti-discrimination law for a long time, but it does not explicitly protect the LGBTQ community.
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico cancels Medicaid procurement process following leadership shakeup
New Mexico has canceled its current Medicaid contract procurement process as the state's Human Services Department director and Medicaid director depart. The state will issue a new, expedited request for proposals, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the state's human services department. The Albuquerque Journal reported the cancellation...
Comments / 2