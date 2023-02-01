Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Accused Santa Fe School Shooter Still Incompetent To Stand Trial
Doctors at the North Texas State Hospital say the suspect in the Santa Fe school shooting is still incompetent to stand trial. The presiding judge will sign an order to keep Dimitrios Pagourtzis in the hospital for up to 12 more months. Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and...
Mother of student killed in Santa Fe mass shooting arrested after Confederate flag argument
Rosie Yanas has been dealing with change and tragedy. She's a grieving mother who said her arrest after taking down her neighbor's Confederate flag was "unjust."
Extra police at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD after school shooting threat
The district said that while there was nothing to suggest the threat was credible, it wanted to add officers out of an abundance of caution.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD police chief offers details on Wisdom High School lockdown
The Houston ISD police chief talks about the incident that ended at Wisdom High School on Thursday. Chief Lopez confirmed the suspect who ended up on campus was a student who started his day there but left to allegedly participate in a robbery that resulted in the officer-involved shooting. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle spoke to the chief and shares more details on what we know so far.
Houston man convicted for killing his wife in 2019 and shooting himself to fake crime scene, DA says
During the weeklong trial, details revealed that the man abused his wife for 10 years and reportedly threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before her death in 2019.
N. Harris Co. neighbors were arguing before 1 shot through wall hitting the other, deputies say
The sheriff's office said the suspect and the victim were arguing between their two units when the shot was fired Friday in north Harris County.
KSAT 12
17-year-old charged with his mother’s murder has bond set at more than $1 million
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The 17-year-old charged with killing his mother last October and allegedly putting her body in the trunk of a car had his bond set at more than $1 million on Thursday. Tyler Roenz, who lived in Humble just north of Houston with his family, was...
Houston mom preparing civil lawsuit against city, police after son's in-custody death ruled homicide
"I think they killed him." The 19-year-old died back in 2021 while restrained by officers, a moment captured on bodycam, but a police union chief said the officers involved were cleared.
Man arrested, accused of waving stolen gun while making TikTok video inside Spring grocery store
The 19-year-old is accused of holding a stolen gun while making TikTok videos inside a grocery store.
Click2Houston.com
Man who led officers on chase, killed 2 women after crashing into Uber in 2020 found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers say
HOUSTON – A man accused of crashing into an Uber vehicle and killing two women while leading police on a chase in northeast Houston in 2020 was found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers announced. Brian Okeith Tatum, 47, was found guilty in the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
fox26houston.com
3 suspects in custody; Wisdom High School lockdown lifted
A lockdown at Wisdom High School in Houston has been lifted after three suspects connected to a nearby shooting were taken into custody. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on how it all unfolded and speaks to concerned parents outside of the school.
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood
SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
Click2Houston.com
School fight at Atascocita H.S. ends with parent facing gun charges; Community activists call for Humble ISD leaders to resign
HUMBLE – Community leaders are calling for the superintendent of Humble ISD and the principal at Atascocita High School to resign after a fight broke out between parents and students. The district says the fight happened at the end of the day on Friday and continued outside in the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication
Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
SWAT standoff ends after man shoots at deputies in Humble, Precinct 4 says
HUMBLE, Texas — A man was arrested Saturday after a shootout with deputies and an hours-long SWAT standoff in Humble, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said they were responding to a domestic violence call on Foxbrook Drive near FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive when a man started shooting at them. One of their patrol cars was hit, the department said.
fox26houston.com
3-year-old abused by mother's boyfriend in Harris County, had fractured ribs, more
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County mother was charged after her 3-year-old was abused by her boyfriend. Reports say, Jasmine Salas, 23, was charged with Injury to Child - Omission after she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 3-year-old daughter on multiple occasions without reporting him. SUGGESTED: Ring doorbell...
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
