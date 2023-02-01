ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Accused Santa Fe School Shooter Still Incompetent To Stand Trial

Doctors at the North Texas State Hospital say the suspect in the Santa Fe school shooting is still incompetent to stand trial. The presiding judge will sign an order to keep Dimitrios Pagourtzis in the hospital for up to 12 more months. Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and...
SANTA FE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD police chief offers details on Wisdom High School lockdown

The Houston ISD police chief talks about the incident that ended at Wisdom High School on Thursday. Chief Lopez confirmed the suspect who ended up on campus was a student who started his day there but left to allegedly participate in a robbery that resulted in the officer-involved shooting. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle spoke to the chief and shares more details on what we know so far.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
fox26houston.com

3 suspects in custody; Wisdom High School lockdown lifted

A lockdown at Wisdom High School in Houston has been lifted after three suspects connected to a nearby shooting were taken into custody. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on how it all unfolded and speaks to concerned parents outside of the school.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood

SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
SANTA FE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication

Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

SWAT standoff ends after man shoots at deputies in Humble, Precinct 4 says

HUMBLE, Texas — A man was arrested Saturday after a shootout with deputies and an hours-long SWAT standoff in Humble, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said they were responding to a domestic violence call on Foxbrook Drive near FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive when a man started shooting at them. One of their patrol cars was hit, the department said.
HUMBLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy