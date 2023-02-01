Read full article on original website
Evers appoints Waukesha Co. assistant DA to fill vacant Dodge Co. DA role
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a new district attorney in Dodge County after the previous district attorney resigned. Andrea Will will be taking over for Kurt Klomberg, who resigned in January after 12 years in the role, saying he couldn't continue as the only full-time prosecutor in an office that has seen a series of resignations and retirements in recent years.
Study: Younger Wisconsinites dying earlier
A new study finds mortality rates for younger Wisconsinites are going up. New study shows mortality rates rising for young adults in Wisconsin.
CEO of company that operated Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
MADISON, Wis. -- The CEO of a New Jersey-based company that operated nursing homes in Wisconsin was indicted Thursday on charges of health care fraud, the Department of Justice announced. Kevin Breslin, 56, of Hoboken, N.J., and KBWB Operations LLC were also charged with six counts of wire fraud, three...
Tools for taxpayers: Wisconsin Department of Revenue rolls out new resources
MADISON, Wis. -- Tax season is officially here, and for Wisconsin residents looking to make this year's filing a bit easier, there are several new tools available through the state's Department of Revenue. The first is a secure online filing portal called "My Tax Account". Also referred to as an...
Weekend warmup leads some southern Wisconsin snowmobile trails to close
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- This weekend's warmup doesn't bode well for those hoping to hit the snowmobile trails in southern Wisconsin. With warmer weather on the way, trails in Jefferson County will close at 6 a.m. Saturday until conditions allow them to reopen, the county's parks department said.
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) -- A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
Former Excelsior treasurer accused of stealing property tax payments
EXCELSIOR, Wis. -- A former treasurer for the Town of Excelsior was accused Friday of using her position to steal property tax payments. Brittany Syvrud, 36, of Rock Springs was charged in Sauk County with theft from a business setting and misconduct in public office.
Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange
LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
