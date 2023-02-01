ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Evers appoints Waukesha Co. assistant DA to fill vacant Dodge Co. DA role

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a new district attorney in Dodge County after the previous district attorney resigned. Andrea Will will be taking over for Kurt Klomberg, who resigned in January after 12 years in the role, saying he couldn't continue as the only full-time prosecutor in an office that has seen a series of resignations and retirements in recent years.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) -- A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange

LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
WISCONSIN STATE

