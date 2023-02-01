Behind many of the photorealistic dinosaurs of Apple TV Plus' Prehistoric Planet, there's a guy holding a cardboard cutout on a stick. That's one of the behind-the-scenes glimpses shared with CNET in a visual effects breakdown reel. The video, released Friday, showcases the various stages that the visual effects team at the Moving Picture Company (MPC) went through to revive creatures that haven't walked the Earth in 66 million years for the 2022 documentary series. The five episodes of Prehistoric Planet used the familiar visual language of nature documentaries to tell the stories of dinosaurs in the Late Cretaceous period.

1 DAY AGO