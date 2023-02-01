Read full article on original website
TheWrap
Henry Cavill Was ‘Dicked Around by a Lot of People,’ James Gunn Says of Superman Actor’s DC Limbo
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke about former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel at the DCU presentation on the Warners lot on Monday, clarifying that he and co-CEO Peter Safran didn’t fire Cavill and adding that the “Man of Steel” actor was unfortunately “dicked around by a lot of people.”
Gizmodo
James Gunn's Superpowers Now Include Increasing DC Comic Book Sales
Comic-book fans were thrilled by this week’s big announcement by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, revealing what’s to come for the DC Universe. Soon after, Gunn shared a handful of specific DC titles that will have an influence on that future—and it seems a whole lot of people decided they’d like to do some advance reading on the subject.
Gizmodo
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Is Going to Be on Harley Quinn
The more we hear about Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, the more hyped we are for it. We already know it centers on Poison Ivy getting such a big O from Harls that it unleashes a wave of pheromones that makes all of Gotham horny, which legit is the perfect unhinged plot twist for a holiday special.
Gizmodo
Dave Bautista Teases What's to Come In Dune 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The cast and crew of Cocaine Bear cannot emphasize enough that their movie features a bear on cocaine. James Gunn says Harley Quinn will continue in his new vision for DC. Plus, what’s coming when La Brea returns. Spoilers get!. Tim Travers and the Time Traveller’s Paradox. Deadline...
Gizmodo
Avatar's Next Comic Gives Azula the Spotlight She Deserves
Anyone who watched and enjoyed the original Avatar: The Last Airbender has a particular villain that’s their favorite, and for many, that baddie is Zuko’s sister Azula. The princess of the Fire Nation was remains pretty intimidating even today, and is part of one of the show’s best moments.
Gizmodo
James Gunn Revealed Some of the Comics Inspiring His New DC Slate
It’s been an exciting week for fans of superhero movies, especially if you love DC Comics. This week, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who together run DC Studios at Warner Bros., revealed the start of their 8-10 year plan to bring DC heroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman back to their rightful place on the mountaintop of comic book culture.
Gizmodo
The Flash Unveils the Final Returning Faces for Its Final Season
The CW’s Flash show has been running along for eight seasons now, with its ninth and final season hitting in just a few days. In what’s pretty typical for the final seasons of shows that know they’re going to end, the CW is bringing back as many actors from the show’s history as it can manage, and recently announced another trio to the ensemble.
Gizmodo
Avatar 3's Fire Clan Will Be Led by Game of Thrones' Oona Chaplin
No, you aren’t experiencing déjà vu. Back in 2017, news broke that actress Oona Chaplin, granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin and veteran of Game of Thrones, was cast in James Cameron’s sequels to Avatar. At that time, we even heard that her character was named “Varang.” But time passes, sequels are delayed, and now that Avatar: The Way of Water is making truckloads of money in theaters, we finally know who Varang is and when she’ll appear.
Gizmodo
Star Wars: Visions Goes International for Season 2
When Star Wars: Visions debuted in 2021, it was justly celebrated for how it allowed some of Japan’s greatest anime studios carte blanche to create their own, well, visions of how the Star Wars galaxy could look. The results were frequently stellar, but season two will be made beyond just Japan. The next series has been announced, and its nine shorts will come from around the world.
Gizmodo
The X-Men Are Running Attack Ads on Each Other
Since the dawn of Marvel’s Krakoan Age, mutantkind has held an annual vote to induct the latest team of X-Men to be Krakoa’s public-facing representation to the world of superheroes at large. In the real world, fans have played a part by being able to vote for one member of the lineup, and it’s usually a bit of fun—but this year feels different.
CNET
'Prehistoric Planet' VFX Reel Shows the Realistic Dinos Down to Their Bones
Behind many of the photorealistic dinosaurs of Apple TV Plus' Prehistoric Planet, there's a guy holding a cardboard cutout on a stick. That's one of the behind-the-scenes glimpses shared with CNET in a visual effects breakdown reel. The video, released Friday, showcases the various stages that the visual effects team at the Moving Picture Company (MPC) went through to revive creatures that haven't walked the Earth in 66 million years for the 2022 documentary series. The five episodes of Prehistoric Planet used the familiar visual language of nature documentaries to tell the stories of dinosaurs in the Late Cretaceous period.
Gizmodo
A Fighter Turns to Breakfast Alchemy in Sci-Fi Short Steel Cut Oats
In a roadside diner, an aging former boxer (Seinfeld’s Brian George) tells a friendly server (The School for Good and Evil’s Rachel Bloom) a magical tale from his fighting past—involving a very special match between a monster made of radioactive oatmeal and a steam-powered robot. No wonder he gets misty when he sees the menu item that gives this film its title: Steel Cut Oats.
