ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Super Bowl Movie Trailer Spots Will Include ‘The Flash’, ‘Fast X’, ‘Transformers’ & ‘Ant-Man’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtLWg_0kZNWyZt00

With this year’s domestic box office expected to rise to $9 billion, of course the major Hollywood studios are taking Super Bowl LVII ad spots seriously.

The big game, which last year attracted 112 million viewers, remains an enormous bullhorn when it comes to drawing attention to your tentpole movies — and this year, starting with Disney /Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , has a lot of them. So if you’re a studio looking to draw attention and separate your movie from the conveyor belt of events films that are occurring every weekend from late February through September, well then best to pony up a record $7 million for a 30-second spot on the February 12 Fox telecast of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles showdown.

In recent years –before and after the pandemic– Super Bowl trailers have become events in of themselves. Studios often debut a portion of them in advance of the game before dropping something longer by Sunday. The spoils occur on social media on the Monday following the game as many catch up with trailers that aired; last year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the most watched spot on social in the 24 hours following the L.A. Rams’ victory over the Bengals with 93M views, according to RelishMix — that movie ultimately posted the biggest opening at the box office last year in the U.S. and Canada with $187.4M, and the third highest of the year at $411M behind Top Gun: Maverick ($718.3M) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($436.4M) in calendar-year grosses.

A big deal this year: Warner Bros , which has typically sat on the sidelines in previous Super Bowls, is expected to have a spot for the June 16 release of DC’s The Flash , which the comic book studio’s co-boss James Gunn has declared “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” The pic starring Ezra Miller is expected to re-set the DC Universe.

Universal always brings it to Super Bowl for the Fast & Furious franchise. In 2020, when no one was expecting a pandemic at game time, the studio threw a Miami concert trailer drop for the F9 trailer debut. This year, on February 9, it’s throwing a Fast X party on the L.A. Live Event Deck with star Vin Diesel and cast for the world premiere of the tenthquel’s trailer. Fast X opens May 19.

While Uni is launching their big campaign for Fast X on Super Bowl Sunday, it is already two spots into the campaign for the Easter weekend April 7 release of Illumination’s Super Mario Bros Movie . As such, don’t expect the plumbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJ78Z_0kZNWyZt00
‘Cocaine Bear’

We do hear thought that on the Universal front there will be a 15-second pre-game spot for the Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller Cocaine Bear. That movie opens February 24.

Disney is always part of the pigskin show and expect no less this year as it’s poised to tout spots for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5), The Little Mermaid (May 26), Pixar’s Elemental (June 16) and possibly Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30) and Marvel Studios’ The Marvels (July 28). No spots for Disney+’s Secret Invasion are expected.

Already out there in the ether is the Heineken cross-branded Quantumania spot below, already at 26 million views on YouTube:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vqn8b_0kZNWyZt00
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount , too, has a rich history with the Super Bowl. This year we hear there will be spots for Scream VI (March 10), Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9). Not expected: a trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14). Paramount had one for Mission: Impossible Fallout back during Super Bowl 2018.

Similar to the above studios, Amazon/MGM and Lionsgate wouldn’t comment on their Super Bowl plans. However, it wouldn’t be shocking if either had a presence; Amazon had a spot for its Lord of the Rings series last year and MGM had one for No Time to Die in 2020. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if United Artists Releasing’s Creed III (March 3) shows up, or if Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24) makes a splash. The latter franchise ran a spot for John Wick: Chapter 2 during Super Bowl 2017.

Sony, similar to last year, won’t be in the mix for the Super Bowl. The last time it dropped a spot during the Big Game was in 2017 with the Ryan Reynolds-Jake Gyllenhaal sci-fi movie Life.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

DC Bosses “Didn’t Fire” Henry Cavill; Talk Fate Of Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Filmmakers & More In New Universe

When new DC Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran took their new posts last fall, there was a lot of agita in town with their swift decisions. This included the axing of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, pausing the future of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and subtracting Henry Cavill from their new Superman Legacy movie after the actor (with Warner Bros) announced his return on social as the Man of Steel and appeared in Black Adam. Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’...
Deadline

Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic. The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Deadline

‘Batgirl’ “Was Not Releasable” Says DC Co-Chief Peter Safran, But Studio Would Like To Be Back In Business With Pic’s Directors

DC Co-Chairmen and CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn were asked to postmortem the Batgirl axing situation yesterday at their slate unveiling for the comic book studio. “I saw the movie,” said Safran, “There are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera in that film, but that was not releasable. It happens sometimes.” Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More Related Story 'Superman & Lois' Will Likely End After "One Or Two More Seasons", Say DC Studios Chiefs Related...
CNET

HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch

Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Fortune

DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million

Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script

When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
Digital Trends

6 movies coming in February you need to watch

The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.
Deadline

Warner Bros Takes Stephen King Bestseller ‘Billy Summers’, Bad Robot & Appian Way To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has acquired the Stephen King bestseller Billy Summers. While in development, the feature project will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. If this comes out great, it could be a project for Abrams to direct with DiCaprio playing the title character. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are writing the screenplay. This was originally packaged as a ten-episode limited series, shopped around to cable networks and streamers, as we first told you last February, but the decision was made that Billy Summers would work better as a feature. Billy Summers is a...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

China Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic, Live Feed Captures Its Plummet Into Ocean

The controversial Chinese balloon that traversed the United States has been shot down. A live feed on YouTube covered the balloon’s plummet from 60,000 feet. The shoot occurred over the Atlantic Ocean just east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and reports indicate that efforts are being made to recover it for study. A full air ground-stop was in effect in the area until 3:30 pm. ET to facilitate the balloon takedown. Political and public pressure to down the balloon mounted in the last few days, with one Congressman calling for an investigation as to why it was allowed to continue on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Deadline

Serena Williams Forgives Her ‘King Richard’ Film Father Will Smith For That Infamous Oscars Slap

Tennis star Serena Williams is not about to double-fault on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she talked about King Richard, the biopic where Smith played her father and won a Best Actor award moments after shocking the world by slapping host Chris Rock and cursing him. Surprisingly, Williams – who was known for a sometimes volatile temper on the courts – called for compassion and understanding about Smith’s actions. “I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film (honored) after that with Questlove that kind of was...
Deadline

‘Avatar’ Producer Jon Landau On Role To Be Played By Oona Chaplin In Threequel, Fourth Film’s Time Jump And Fifth’s Move To Earth

Avatar producer Jon Landau has divulged new details about what we can expect from the next three installments in the franchise — first, when it comes to the nature of Oona Chaplin’s previously announced role in Avatar 3. The Game of Thrones alum — also known as the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — has been cast in the role of Varang, the leader of the more evil, fire-themed Na’vi tribe known as the Ash People, which will be at the crux of the third installment. “There are good humans and there are bad humans. It’s the same thing on the Na’vi...
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

5 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ cameos that would blow the MCU wide open

If there’s one piece of fanservice that the Marvel Cinematic Universe does consistently well, it’s to drop in cameo appearances from fan favorite characters from the comics. In the case of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or The Eternals, an appearance from John Krasinski as Reed Richards or Harry Styles as Starfox, respectively, generated positive buzz among fans amidst an otherwise lackluster superhero outing.
Deadline

‘Knock At The Cabin’ Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s Tense Apocalyptic Thriller With A Twist That There Is No Twist

It has been noted that new age master of suspense-wannabe M. Night Shyamalan has basically gone downhill since his heady beginnings with the Oscar-nominated classic, The Sixth Sense, then pretty good follow-ups like Signs and Unbreakable. Even detours in split-personality hits like Split, and Glass — the latter successful enough to let Universal trust him with small enough budgets to take a few more swings — or the intriguing Twilight Zone-ish film Old, that unfortunately wore out its welcome after a promising start, bolster that notion. Movies like Lady In The Water, The Visit, Last Airbender, The Happening, The Village,...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Deadline

Deadline

159K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy