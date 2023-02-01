ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Mountain's Ja'Kobi Lane (USC), Lenox Lawson (ASU) sign college commitments

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
They've been best friends through the years at Mesa Red Mountain High School, helping each other win football games.

Now, wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and Athlete Lenox Lawson will be Pac-12 rivals, at least for awhile, with Lane headed to USC and Lawson to Arizona State. Both teams will be in the conference next season, though USC, along with UCLA, has opted to join the Big Ten starting in 2024.

They took part in Red Mountain's National Signing Day on Wednesday, when 18 athletes, from sports such as baseball and softball, swimming and diving, along with football, celebrated their college pledges.

Lawson signed during the early signing window with ASU, after getting offered by new head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Lane was set on USC before December's early signing period, but he waited it out before signing Wednesday, saying, as of two weeks ago, he wasn't sure where he was going. USC, still in the Pac 12 next season, has

Dillingham was among college coaches making a push to try to get Lane, one of the nation's top wide receivers at 6 feet, 6 inches, 190 pounds, with a tremendous skill set, great hands, quickness and range with the ability to go over the middle to make catches. He had 65 catches for 823 yards and 11 TDs this past season while also playing cornerback at times.

"I didn't really know where I was going to go a couple of weeks ago," Lane said. "I still was thinking about it, even though I was committed. I wanted to go down to the wire and make sure I felt good about it, which I still do. Just to put it in ink is everything and more."

Lane said that a lot of schools made a final push, but "USC topped it off."

Lawson could be covering Lane in the future when ASU plays USC. Although he didn't play defense at Red Mountain. He was an oustanding running back with the ability to catch passes and return kicks, but Lawson is being brought to ASU with the idea of making an impact on defense in the secondary. The ''athlete'' position at high schools are defined by their versatility on the field, filling different positions.

He's up for it, knowing he'll get to play at his dream college.

When Dillinghman got hired and offered a scholarship to Lawson, that was the only school that would have pulled him away from his commitment to Central Michigan, his father, David Lawson, said.

"It took a unique situation for him to leave Central Michigan," David Lawson said. "Central Michigan was locked and loaded. We loved their staff, their coaches. We loved their facilities. They had a clear cut plan for him. We were locked in.

"ASU is right in our back yard. And that was his childhood dream school growing up. If it had been anybody else in the Pac-12, it wouldn't have happened. It had to be this unique situation and he couldn't turn it down."

ASU was able to turn former Chandler running back/receiver Chase Lucas into a cornerback in college and Lucas had a strong football career in Tempe.

Lenox Lawson, 5-11, 180 pounds, can't wait to get to work on the defensive side of the ball.

"They wanted me to do a few DB drills," Lawson said. "They recorded it, talked to all of their coaches, and offered me as a DB. Specifically, they want me to play nickel man on slots and stuff.

"I'm looking forward to that. That will be pretty fun."

Red Mountain coach Kyle Enders believes both players will make an impact in the Pac-12.

"It doesn't matter where he goes in the country, his skill set is not going to keep him off the field," Enders said of Lane. "He's a more lean frame. They'll get him in the weight room during the summer. People try to pick things about him, say he's not physical enough. Go watch film. He'll block guys into the track. He's very physical. He understands leverage, being at 6-5, 6-6.

"I see him playing. I know they've gotten a lot of big-time signees. There's nobody like Ja'Kobi Lane. A kid that is quick twitch like him at 6-6. We got film of him playng DB against some of the best players in the state. Ask anybody that prepared against him, or played against him, he's the real deal. Not just amazing catches. He'll catch in traffic. He'll take a screen to the house. He runs really well. He can jump out of the gym. I see him getting in the mix right away over there."

Enders said ASU made a push for Lane well beyond December's signing period.

"They wanted the best receiver in the state of Arizona, and they did everything they could to get him," Enders said. "USC is what Ja'Kobi feels is the best fit. USC has done an amazing job of recruiting him. They really built a relationship. Not just one coach but multiple coaches. They were down here weekly, always in contact. They've been through the ups and downs of Ja'Kobi and were loyal to him. I think that was huge."

Enders said he believes Lawson will excel and impact the game in so many ways at ASU. He was one of the most explosive playmakers in the state from the running back position. He ran for 1,292 yards (eight yards a carry) and 10 TDs and had three other scores, helping the Lions reach the 6A semifinals.

"He's an athlete," Enders said. "If you can get some of the best athletes to play defense, it's not going to be a matter of athleticism that keeps him off the field. I'm excited for him. They did a really good job right away of grabbing what I would say, the best all-around athlete in the state. He can fit in many spots. You might see him in the next four years playing offense."

Lane and Lawson led four Red Mountain football players who signed. Offensive lineman Jefferson Giles (6-4, 280) and defensive lineman Breaden Kazcmarek both signed with Northern Arizona.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

