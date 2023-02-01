ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok's New Trend Is All About Celebrating Dads, but Some Users Are Shading Them Instead

The newest trend on TikTok, dubbed the "Sometimes all you need is your dad" trend, is all about celebrating (you guessed it!) dads. With mostly young women participating, the trend utilizes TikTok's photo slideshow feature and allows users to piece together screenshots of some of the sweetest texts they've ever gotten from dad, as well as photos. The results are nothing short of heartwarming.
Hot for Teacher? Cindy Graham on TikTok Sure Hopes So

Let us set the scene for you: You're in 7th grade. You and your mom have to stop at the grocery store to pick up some Gushers for your lunches. You run into your teacher and are so embarrassed because it's weird that your teacher is in the wild and leaves their classroom at all.
Who Are Artem Chigvintsev's Parents and Brother? A Look at the 'DWTS' Star's Family

Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev made a name for himself on Dancing With the Stars, but now, he's making waves across the internet for a new reason: his marriage to professional wrestler Nikki Bella. Their E! special, Nikki Bella Says I Do, charts the ups and downs of their walk down the aisle, despite the fact that the duo are now happily married.
Why Does Hermione Obliviate Her Parents in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'? What to Know

To this day, fans of the Harry Potter franchise believe that leaving home to hunt and destroy Horcruxes was the hardest for our favorite courageous witch, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson). Her best friends, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint), came from families that understood everything going on in the wizarding world; meanwhile, Hermione's parents were muggle dentists who hadn't a clue about magic.
'Skinamarink' AD Joshua Bookhalter Died Unexpectedly During Post-Production

Although there's plenty for viewers to discuss and obsess over in Kyle Edward Ball's feature directorial debut, Skinamarink, many are curious to know more about the emotional dedication that appeared in the credits of the acclaimed horror film. Article continues below advertisement. So, who is Joshua Bookhalter? Stick around for...
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 Might Have Been Filmed a While Ago

The only thing better than a new season of any show on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is one that also features a new cast that viewers know next to nothing about. That's what the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is, except for one couple from a season of Love In Paradise. So, when was Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way filmed?
You Know Jaymes Vaughan’s Husband for the Best Reason Ever

Access Hollywood host and alum of The Amazing Race Jaymes Vaughan stars on MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo, a show that chronicles a group of LGBTQ+ pals living in West Hollywood, Calif. With fans getting a glimpse into the host’s life, of course they are wondering who the former Chippendales dancer’s husband is.
