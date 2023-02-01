Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
Related
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Roundup: UNC Wilmington tops NC A&T
WILMINGTON — Shykeim Phillips’ 14 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat N.C. A&T 87-63 on Thursday night. Phillips added five rebounds and five assists for the Seahawks (18-6, 8-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Amari Kelly added 11 points with seven rebounds and three blocks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s big man Amari Kelly talks about becoming a father
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Amari Kelly’s stock is skyrocketing. The 6’9 versatile big man has doubled his points, rebounds, assists and steals since last year while shooting 10% better from the field. Now a starter on an 18-6 Seahawk squad that’s also 8-3 in CAA play, Kelly has come a long way.
WECT
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland, residents react
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for...
WECT
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game Tuesday night after a pair of fights broke out in the stands. A sheriff’s office spokesman says the fights broke out during the girls’ basketball game between New Hanover High...
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
WECT
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday. At the top of this story, you can see video captured...
Prayer vigil takes place in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While the funeral for Tyre Nichols took place in Memphis on Wednesday, members of the community came together in Jacksonville for a prayer vigil led by the Jacksonville Police Department. Dozens gathered on the front steps of the Jacksonville Public Safety building to pray for unity and peace. “When they said […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former CFCC student named Eugene Ashley High School Teacher of the Year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College alumna, Fatima Sail, has been recognized as the Eugene Ashley High School Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024. Fatima has taught French at Ashley for the past four years and is licensed to teach Arabic, according to a press release. She...
WECT
CFCC hosts successful suicide prevention workshop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and the Feminist Alliance Club hosted a suicide prevention workshop at Union Station Saturday afternoon. The North Carolina chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) presented the workshop for about 50 people who wanted to learn more about suicide and how they can prevent it.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WECT
N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The need for teachers in Southeastern North Carolina continues to climb as more families move to the area but across the region, there’s been a higher-than-average number of teachers leaving school districts. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the...
Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom […]
WECT
Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are planned...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department practices hose deployment, standardization skills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When fighting a blaze, every second counts. It’s important for firefighters to be able to quickly access everything they need. With that in mind, the Wilmington Fire Department spent the last several weeks training fire companies on hose deployment and standardization. WFD says this...
WRAL
North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WECT
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
The State Port Pilot
Donna Jane Moore
Donna Jane Moore, 58, passed away on Friday, Janu-ary 20, 2023 at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was born August 3, 1964 in Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina, is a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents and has a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 3-5
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From sultry jazz, and a run on the beach, to hunting for the perfect gift for your partner, there is something going on for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:. If you love the smooth sounds...
Comments / 0