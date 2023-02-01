ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

nsjonline.com

College Basketball Roundup: UNC Wilmington tops NC A&T

WILMINGTON — Shykeim Phillips’ 14 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat N.C. A&T 87-63 on Thursday night. Phillips added five rebounds and five assists for the Seahawks (18-6, 8-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Amari Kelly added 11 points with seven rebounds and three blocks.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW’s big man Amari Kelly talks about becoming a father

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Amari Kelly’s stock is skyrocketing. The 6’9 versatile big man has doubled his points, rebounds, assists and steals since last year while shooting 10% better from the field. Now a starter on an 18-6 Seahawk squad that’s also 8-3 in CAA play, Kelly has come a long way.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Prayer vigil takes place in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While the funeral for Tyre Nichols took place in Memphis on Wednesday, members of the community came together in Jacksonville for a prayer vigil led by the Jacksonville Police Department.  Dozens gathered on the front steps of the Jacksonville Public Safety building to pray for unity and peace.  “When they said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

CFCC hosts successful suicide prevention workshop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and the Feminist Alliance Club hosted a suicide prevention workshop at Union Station Saturday afternoon. The North Carolina chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) presented the workshop for about 50 people who wanted to learn more about suicide and how they can prevent it.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WILMINGTON, NC
YAHOO!

Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are planned...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department practices hose deployment, standardization skills

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When fighting a blaze, every second counts. It’s important for firefighters to be able to quickly access everything they need. With that in mind, the Wilmington Fire Department spent the last several weeks training fire companies on hose deployment and standardization. WFD says this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
Donna Jane Moore
The State Port Pilot

Donna Jane Moore

Donna Jane Moore, 58, passed away on Friday, Janu-ary 20, 2023 at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was born August 3, 1964 in Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 3-5

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From sultry jazz, and a run on the beach, to hunting for the perfect gift for your partner, there is something going on for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:. If you love the smooth sounds...
Wilmington, NC

