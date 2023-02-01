Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s City Council chamber named after former secretary who served for nearly 7 decades
The City of Houston's Council Chamber is now named after former City Secretary Anna Russell who served the city for nearly 70 years. Russell is known as Houston's longest-serving employee. Over her time spent as secretary of the city, she was part of the term of 9 Houston mayors. Anna...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
fox26houston.com
Historial toll of redlinng in Houston's sunnyside community
Is this our America? A longtime form of housing discrimination called redlining still harms American families.
Essence
"The Rebirth In Action" Project Is Preserving Over A Century Of Black History In Houston
A new initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Freedmen's Town, Houston's first Black neighborhood has been awarded a million-dollar grant for community engagement. Freedmen’s Town is the first historically Black community in Houston founded by formerly enslaved people. The historic homes and redbrick-accented streets are distinct features of the neighborhood, which was established by more than 1,000 formerly enslaved people in 1865.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
kurv.com
Teachers, Parents, Students Protest Possible State Takeover Of Houston ISD
The state’s proposed takeover of the Houston ISD is meeting some local pushback. Dozens of parents, teachers, and students held a news conference on Thursday expressing their opposition to the takeover. The Texas Education Agency first moved to take over the HISD school board in 2019 because of reported...
Harris County commissioners allocate $12.1M to county offices for budget deficits, new staff
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved $12.1 million to cover deficits in county offices, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners opted to use a $9 million general fund surplus to help cover deficits in the sheriff’s office and...
fox26houston.com
'Our schools, our say:' Protestors against possible TEA takeover of Houston ISD send message to state leaders
HOUSTON - Houston's educators were joined by parents and state lawmakers to send a clear message to Governor Abbott's Office Thursday: leave their school district alone. Dozens of teachers and parents spoke against the recent State Supreme Court recommendation that clears the way for the Texas Education Agency to manage over 200 schools in Houston ISD.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
thekatynews.com
HGO Joins Forces with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University for the Fourth Annual Giving Voice
To take place at historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. On Friday, February 24, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber collaborate to offer dual chamber membership
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce now offer a dual membership option for new and renewing chamber members. Recently the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber agreed on a pair of membership options to offer to new or renewing members.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County District Attorney’s Office overspends on raises, then asks for $4.3 million for new hires
Harris County commissioners voted to provide more than $4 million to the District Attorney's office to hire 15 new prosecutors. The vote followed a revelation the DA's office had exceeded its budget in order to fund raises for current staff. County budget director Daniel Ramos told commissioners that District Attorney...
papercitymag.com
Blockbuster Gala Returns With a Touching Grandkids Tribute and $1.5 Million Raised — Seven Acres Surprises
Chairs Steve Estrin, Denise Estrin, Alyse & Robert Caplan at the Seven Acres gala, held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: Seven Acres “Back Together…and it feels so good” 2023 gala. Where: Hilton Americas-Houston. PC Moment: The first in-person fundraiser in three years, thanks...
This Houston museum ranked among the best attractions in the US to celebrate Black History Month
DALLAS (KDAF) – February is Black History Month in the United States which means celebrations will ensue alongside a sharp focus on frequenting Black-owned businesses and looking back on the history of African Americans in the country. With rich history from the east to the west coast, what are...
fox26houston.com
Houston Public Libraries targeted by thieves, caused nearly $30,000 in damages
HOUSTON - Houston Public Libraries are the latest to be victimized by criminals in the city. Throughout the last couple of months, thieves have been targeting several Houston Public Library locations during off hours to steal cash. "What’s happening with humanity," asked Josetta Hawthorne, a library visitor. "People not carrying...
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just hurtful’: Katy-area mother’s home vandalized with racist symbols following house fire
KATY, Texas – A Katy-area mother and her 8-year-old daughter are dealing with a string of incidents, including a fire that destroyed their home last year. However, despite everything, she still wants to return. They moved to Texas for a better life, although they’re wondering if they’ll have to start once more.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston universities receive combined $2M grant to help students experiencing financial hardships from US Dept. of Education
HOUSTON – Two Houston-area universities receive a major grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help students with basic needs hardships. Financial assistance will be expanded to students who are experiencing food, transportation, medical and other hardships through their Basic Needs Program. This measure will help ensure the...
