Ben Aldridge came out as gay not even three years ago with a post on Instagram. “The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he wrote alongside vintage photos of gay rights protests as well as a video of him playfully kissing another man on the cheek. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.” During an appearance on this week’s “Just for Variety,” I asked the British actor what was going through his mind when he hit the post button. “Oh,...

2 DAYS AGO