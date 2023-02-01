Read full article on original website
A bunch of teens react to news that 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp is gay, and no one is more surprised than Noah Schnapp himself
"Noah Schnapp gay at 18!" one kid says before the camera swings to the "Stranger Things" star looking faux-shocked and yelling "Oh my God!"
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Star Ben Aldridge Gets Emotional Recalling Coming Out as Gay: ‘You’re Going to Make Me Cry’
Ben Aldridge came out as gay not even three years ago with a post on Instagram. “The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he wrote alongside vintage photos of gay rights protests as well as a video of him playfully kissing another man on the cheek. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.” During an appearance on this week’s “Just for Variety,” I asked the British actor what was going through his mind when he hit the post button. “Oh,...
Ben Aldridge Says He Could 'Breathe Easier' After Coming Out as Gay at 34: 'I Needed That So Badly'
"I wasn't aware of how much I needed to do that," says the Spoiler Alert and Knock at the Cabin actor Ben Aldridge says he "underestimated how significant" coming out publicly would impact his life. During the Knock at the Cabin actor's appearance on Variety's Just for Variety podcast this week, Aldridge, 37, said he "felt so powerful" after he came out via an Instagram post in June 2020. "It sounds dramatic, but I could just breathe easier," Aldridge told Variety's Mark Malkin. "I underestimated how significant that was...
'The Last of Us' star Nick Offerman says he almost passed on his role until his wife Megan Mullally read the script: 'You have to do this'
Nick Offerman said that he originally didn't have time in his schedule to take his much-praised role in "The Last of Us" episode three.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
'He'd Love To See Them Together': Jimmy Kimmel Playing Matchmaker For Jen Aniston, Wants To Hook Her Up With Bill Hader
Jimmy Kimmel has found perfect partners for his pals Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader — each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources claim the late-night host is dying to make a match with his good friends, who've remained unlucky in love following their respective 2018 divorces from Meggie Carey and Justin Theroux.The Barry star, 44, has dated a slew of Hollywood actress' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but one source notes: "His love life has been messy and inconsistent."Meanwhile, Aniston, 53, recently opened up about her IVF struggles and revealed she's finally "ready to share myself with another."There's an added bonus...
How Many Times Has ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Been Married?
How many times has "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin, who played middle child Stephanie Tanner, been married?
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
Amanda Seyfried Once Shared That Dating Ryan Phillippe Put Her off Celebrity Relationships
Amanda Seyfried learned a valuable lesson being in a relationship with a celebrity like Ryan Phillippe that she didn’t want to repeat.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’
Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Taylor Lautner makes rare comment about ex Taylor Swift that leaves his wife 'deceased'
This is a true tale of Taylors, as actor Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, was all of us with her reaction to him spilling tea about that infamous Taylor Swift and Kanye West MTV VMAs moment.
