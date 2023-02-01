ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Star Ben Aldridge Gets Emotional Recalling Coming Out as Gay: ‘You’re Going to Make Me Cry’

Ben Aldridge came out as gay not even three years ago with a post on Instagram. “The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he wrote alongside vintage photos of gay rights protests as well as a video of him playfully kissing another man on the cheek. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.” During an appearance on this week’s “Just for Variety,” I asked the British actor what was going through his mind when he hit the post button. “Oh,...
People

Ben Aldridge Says He Could 'Breathe Easier' After Coming Out as Gay at 34: 'I Needed That So Badly'

"I wasn't aware of how much I needed to do that," says the Spoiler Alert and Knock at the Cabin actor Ben Aldridge says he "underestimated how significant" coming out publicly would impact his life. During the Knock at the Cabin actor's appearance on Variety's Just for Variety podcast this week, Aldridge, 37, said he "felt so powerful" after he came out via an Instagram post in June 2020. "It sounds dramatic, but I could just breathe easier," Aldridge told Variety's Mark Malkin. "I underestimated how significant that was...
RadarOnline

'He'd Love To See Them Together': Jimmy Kimmel Playing Matchmaker For Jen Aniston, Wants To Hook Her Up With Bill Hader

Jimmy Kimmel has found perfect partners for his pals Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader — each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources claim the late-night host is dying to make a match with his good friends, who've remained unlucky in love following their respective 2018 divorces from Meggie Carey and Justin Theroux.The Barry star, 44, has dated a slew of Hollywood actress' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but one source notes: "His love life has been messy and inconsistent."Meanwhile, Aniston, 53, recently opened up about her IVF struggles and revealed she's finally "ready to share myself with another."There's an added bonus...
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence

Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
People

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated

"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
People

Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
People

Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'

Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
People

People

