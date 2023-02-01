Read full article on original website
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation changing Michigan’s presidential primary election date
LANSING — On Feb. 1, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 13, sponsored by state Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), moving the state’s presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to February 27, 2024, and to the fourth Tuesday in February for each presidential primary election following. “As a...
Gov. Whitmer, Democratic leaders want to send 'inflation relief' checks to all taxpayers
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they have agreed on a tax plan that will "deliver inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers," among other measures. The announcement came as bills to cut taxes on Michigan retirees and to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit are expected to go to a conference committee early next week, to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission
Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
WWMT
Michiganders to receive largest tax break in decades with new plan, Democrats say
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats announced a joint tax cut plan on Friday they said will deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades. Federal government: US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes. The plan, named Lowering MI Costs, would repeal the retirement tax to...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree
At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Former pension tax bill goes to conference committee; Republicans worry it will see major changes
Michigan lawmakers could be setting a bill up to cut taxes for retirees, provide certain breaks, and spend money on economic incentives. But all that's still up in the air, and no one seems certain about what the bill will eventually become. HB 4001 started as a bill to end...
Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel
With a three-member state panel down to just one member in the new year after the others’ terms expired, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two new members to the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority that oversees the proposed Line 5 replacement project. Environmentalists critical of the panel’s existence writ large signaled that they are dissatisfied with […] The post Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WWMT
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes West Virginia House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors a day after hearing from dozens of people who opposed the bill. House Bill 2007 was passed by a vote of 84-10. It now heads to the West Virginia Senate.
fox2detroit.com
New Whitmer plan would send inflation relief checks to all state taxpayers
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation, it involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures. Whitmer and her two Democratic leaders have added a new wrinkle to the debate over tax rebates and tax reductions for residents. They're calling it an "inflationary rebate check."
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections
LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
WWMT
Michigan lawmaker pushes for more transparency from Child Protective Services
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker claimed the state's Child Protective Services, or CPS, has failed to protect a 5-year-old Detroit-area boy, despite warnings. August 2022: Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut. Under Michigan law, all department records are barred from release.
lansingcitypulse.com
Opinion | Hunters have outsized influence on Michigan wildlife policy
From watching mother deer lead their fawns through my yard for the first time in the spring, to hearing a great horned owl’s call at 4 a.m. while lying in bed, to watching baby foxes come out of their den and play on my college campus, I am grateful to be a Yooper.
WWMT
A look into how opioid settlement funds are spent in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- $1.45 billion. That's how much Michigan is expected to get in already agreed upon and upcoming settlements with opioid manufacturers. The first installment payment of $81 million is already rolling out. But how it can be spent has some of our viewers asking questions. Michigan Opioid Settlement...
legalnews.com
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Detroit News
Michigan delegation pushes for new fighter jets for Selfridge
Washington ― Michigan's congressional delegation signed onto a Thursday letter to the secretary of the Air Force, urging him to replace the A-10 squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base with a long-term fighter mission that would ensure the base's sustainability. The bipartisan letter, led by freshman U.S. Rep....
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
