ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer, Democratic leaders want to send 'inflation relief' checks to all taxpayers

LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they have agreed on a tax plan that will "deliver inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers," among other measures. The announcement came as bills to cut taxes on Michigan retirees and to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit are expected to go to a conference committee early next week, to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission

Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree

At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel

With a three-member state panel down to just one member in the new year after the others’ terms expired, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two new members to the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority that oversees the proposed Line 5 replacement project. Environmentalists critical of the panel’s existence writ large signaled that they are dissatisfied with […] The post Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

New Whitmer plan would send inflation relief checks to all state taxpayers

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation, it involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures. Whitmer and her two Democratic leaders have added a new wrinkle to the debate over tax rebates and tax reductions for residents. They're calling it an "inflationary rebate check."
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections

LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

A look into how opioid settlement funds are spent in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- $1.45 billion. That's how much Michigan is expected to get in already agreed upon and upcoming settlements with opioid manufacturers. The first installment payment of $81 million is already rolling out. But how it can be spent has some of our viewers asking questions. Michigan Opioid Settlement...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan delegation pushes for new fighter jets for Selfridge

Washington ― Michigan's congressional delegation signed onto a Thursday letter to the secretary of the Air Force, urging him to replace the A-10 squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base with a long-term fighter mission that would ensure the base's sustainability. The bipartisan letter, led by freshman U.S. Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy