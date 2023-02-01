Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special cat at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is looking for an owner to boss around this Valentine’s Day. Skitty has been at the SPCA since September and is its longest feline resident after her owner passed away. Her sassy personality and tendency to express...
WSLS
Galax Fire Chief reflects on the teamwork during nursing home call
GALAX, Va. – Galax Volunteer Fire Chief, Mike Ayers, said it was a true ‘team’ effort when they were called to the Waddell Nursing and Rehab facility. At 12:17 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene. When they arrived, they said they found staff evacuating patients from the second floor, where smoke was visible.
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
Child and man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023. According to a press release from Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. from a mother in the Mountain Moore Road area reporting […]
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County SRO saves child’s life
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - If it weren’t for Steven Parks, the school resource officer at Auburn Middle School, sixth grader Cody Linkous may have lost his life Tuesday. “When I first saw him, I thought he was having a seizure,” Parks said. “He was slumped under the table.”...
WDBJ7.com
2-year-old boy and father dead after being found in Tazewell Co. river
TAZEWELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident involving a two-year-old boy and his father. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call from the mother of two-year-old Thomas Cochran, reporting Thomas’s father, Dakota Cochran, had stripped himself and the boy naked and taken the boy into the woods in the Moore Mountain Road area.
WSLS
Celestial Ceramics shares personalized, unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a unique gift idea for your significant other, or searching for a fun activity to do with your friends?. Celestial Ceramics in Roanoke offers options to paint mugs, wine glasses and more. Celeste Hodges, owner of Celestial Ceramics, stopped by 10 News to show some things you can paint, and gave some pointers!
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Food Lion shooter in police custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police have confirmed the suspect is in custody. Police say two men sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say there is no outstanding threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing. Roanoke Police say they have units on scene at the Food Lion at...
wfxrtv.com
Local expert explains “Justifiable Homicide” after Pulaski death
PULASKI CO., Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area to find a New River Valley Community Services employee alive and their client dead, both suffering multiple stab wounds. The Sheriff’s Office declared it a justifiable homicide, finding in their...
Runaway 11-year-old boy found safe in Summers County
UPDATE: Friday, February 3, 2023 @ 1:30 PM | JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, 11-year-old Jayden Reese was found safe. Jayden was reportedly found safe around 1:00 PM suffering from mild hypothermia from being outdoors for an extended period of time. He is being […]
WSLS
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
WSET
Roanoke Sheriff's Office introduces new look for 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Sheriff's Office is donning a new look in 2023. The Sheriff's Office said effective in January, they have changed their uniforms from brown to black. They have also updated the graphics on their cars. They did say however that you will see the...
New business in Princeton brings baby clothes to the forefront
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new store coming to Mercer County aims to keep babies dressed up for any occasion. BeYoutiful Things Baby on Mercer Street in Princeton is your one-stop shop for everything baby. Owner Tana Miller said she is always wanted to open her own business and now she did. There is everything from newborn […]
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department mourning the loss of lieutenant
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their deputies. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made the following post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department announces the untimely passing of Lieutenant Charles R. Smith, an eighteen-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.
wfirnews.com
State of Botetourt County is good says supervisor
Botetourt County Supervisor Dr. Richard Bailey delivered the State of the County Address this morning at the Greenfield Center, when he said more broadband installation underway with the help of state grants will be a key to future growth. A new circuit courthouse and history museum in Fincastle, enhanced library & recreation programs and a new 26-mile scenic trail that has one end in Eagle Rock are among the upcoming highlights for Botetourt County in 2023.
New coffee shop in Tazewell roasts the competition with homemade goods
A new coffee shop in Tazewell is roasting up a tasty brew.
Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington
Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
wvexplorer.com
Ignore groundhogs: look to frogs to announce spring
BEAVER, W.Va. — Say what you will about groundhogs, their ability to predict the arrival of spring is nowhere near as accurate as that of frogs: like clockwork, spring peepers will herald the return of light and warmth in central Appalachia in late February and early March. Triggered by...
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
wfirnews.com
The untold story of an African American community in Rocky Mount
A new exhibit at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount tells the untold story of the African American community’s impact on the Town’s growth. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports:
