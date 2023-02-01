ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

WSLS

Galax Fire Chief reflects on the teamwork during nursing home call

GALAX, Va. – Galax Volunteer Fire Chief, Mike Ayers, said it was a true ‘team’ effort when they were called to the Waddell Nursing and Rehab facility. At 12:17 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene. When they arrived, they said they found staff evacuating patients from the second floor, where smoke was visible.
GALAX, VA
WVNS

Child and man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023. According to a press release from Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. from a mother in the Mountain Moore Road area reporting […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County SRO saves child’s life

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - If it weren’t for Steven Parks, the school resource officer at Auburn Middle School, sixth grader Cody Linkous may have lost his life Tuesday. “When I first saw him, I thought he was having a seizure,” Parks said. “He was slumped under the table.”...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

2-year-old boy and father dead after being found in Tazewell Co. river

TAZEWELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident involving a two-year-old boy and his father. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call from the mother of two-year-old Thomas Cochran, reporting Thomas’s father, Dakota Cochran, had stripped himself and the boy naked and taken the boy into the woods in the Moore Mountain Road area.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Celestial Ceramics shares personalized, unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a unique gift idea for your significant other, or searching for a fun activity to do with your friends?. Celestial Ceramics in Roanoke offers options to paint mugs, wine glasses and more. Celeste Hodges, owner of Celestial Ceramics, stopped by 10 News to show some things you can paint, and gave some pointers!
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Food Lion shooter in police custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police have confirmed the suspect is in custody. Police say two men sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say there is no outstanding threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing. Roanoke Police say they have units on scene at the Food Lion at...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local expert explains “Justifiable Homicide” after Pulaski death

PULASKI CO., Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area to find a New River Valley Community Services employee alive and their client dead, both suffering multiple stab wounds. The Sheriff’s Office declared it a justifiable homicide, finding in their...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Runaway 11-year-old boy found safe in Summers County

UPDATE: Friday, February 3, 2023 @ 1:30 PM | JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, 11-year-old Jayden Reese was found safe. Jayden was reportedly found safe around 1:00 PM suffering from mild hypothermia from being outdoors for an extended period of time. He is being […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Sheriff's Office introduces new look for 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Sheriff's Office is donning a new look in 2023. The Sheriff's Office said effective in January, they have changed their uniforms from brown to black. They have also updated the graphics on their cars. They did say however that you will see the...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

New business in Princeton brings baby clothes to the forefront

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new store coming to Mercer County aims to keep babies dressed up for any occasion. BeYoutiful Things Baby on Mercer Street in Princeton is your one-stop shop for everything baby. Owner Tana Miller said she is always wanted to open her own business and now she did. There is everything from newborn […]
PRINCETON, WV
lootpress.com

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department mourning the loss of lieutenant

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their deputies. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made the following post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department announces the untimely passing of Lieutenant Charles R. Smith, an eighteen-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wfirnews.com

State of Botetourt County is good says supervisor

Botetourt County Supervisor Dr. Richard Bailey delivered the State of the County Address this morning at the Greenfield Center, when he said more broadband installation underway with the help of state grants will be a key to future growth. A new circuit courthouse and history museum in Fincastle, enhanced library & recreation programs and a new 26-mile scenic trail that has one end in Eagle Rock are among the upcoming highlights for Botetourt County in 2023.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington

Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wvexplorer.com

Ignore groundhogs: look to frogs to announce spring

BEAVER, W.Va. — Say what you will about groundhogs, their ability to predict the arrival of spring is nowhere near as accurate as that of frogs: like clockwork, spring peepers will herald the return of light and warmth in central Appalachia in late February and early March. Triggered by...
BEAVER, WV
pcpatriot.com

Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident

Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

