Biden team broke first rule of crisis communications on classified documents, experts say
President Joe Biden's classified documents scandal could have been a one-week story, experts say, rather than the dragged-out saga it has become amid a steady drip of revelations.
Biden’s sudden call for ‘respect’ is hollow and insulting
“Let’s treat each other with respect.” That was President Joe Biden’s message to Republicans coming out of Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, after he delivered remarks such as, “In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not competitors. We see each other as enemies, not neighbors.” Fine words, but we couldn’t help thinking back to his inauguration. “Let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again,” he pleaded then. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a path...
Bishop blasts Biden's 'fake Catholicism' following latest abortion comments
The Catholic bishop of Tyler, Texas, denounced President Joe Biden's "fake Catholicism" and called on the Vatican to weigh in after the president said Pope Francis and some bishops did not oppose taxpayer funding for abortion.
McConnell accuses Schumer of hypocrisy on debt limit
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Wednesday accused Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) of hypocrisy for refusing to negotiate with House Republicans on raising the debt limit, even though the Democratic leader saw the debt limit as “leverage” to negotiate spending increases with former President Trump. “It is right, appropriate, and entirely normal…
Schumer: Biden unified with Democratic leaders against negotiating over debt limit
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Thursday that there’s no daylight between himself and President Biden on the question of standing firm against negotiating with House Republicans on raising the debt limit until they manage to pass a package of cuts or fiscal reforms. Schumer said Biden and White House staff assured him…
Hunter Biden’s shady biz partner handled transfer of Joe’s Senate papers to Delaware
Emails from first son Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop show that one of his business partners in an alleged influence-peddling operation helped coordinate the transfer of President Biden’s Senate papers to the University of Delaware — a haul which may have included “sensitive” and “classified” documents. Former Rosemont Seneca Advisors President Eric Schwerin communicated with Biden’s deputy counsels Katherine Oyama and Michael Mongan in the lead-up to the delivery of the trove, and concerns were expressed by the Obama White House about the contents of the donation. “Eric: Cynthia [Hogan, Joe Biden’s White House counsel] requested that I e-mail you the draft deed...
Boehner tells Supreme Court Biden can’t forgive student loan debt under his HEROES Act
An amicus brief was filed on Friday on behalf of former lawmakers who were instrumental in the passage of the HEROES Act, including former House Speaker Rep. John Boehner (R-OH), arguing the 2003 law cannot be used by the Biden administration to forgive millions of borrower's student loan debt. Boehner,...
Voices: Biden won’t let China’s ‘surveillance’ balloon burst his good news bubble
Much of Washington collectively shifted its attention toward the northern United States upon news that a “surveillance” balloon from China had entered US airspace.President Joe Biden largely avoided the subject despite the fact that his Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to China over the issue. Understandably, the president likely did not want to divulge information about a national security issue.He also likely wanted to keep the focus on what he considered incredibly good news: the United States added 517,000 new jobs in January. Unemployment has fallen to 3.4 per cent, the lowest rate since 1969. On top...
House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union
A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
Top Democrat Demands Answers From Biden Over Chinese Balloon
Senator Jon Tester has expressed concern about the balloon potentially flying over ICBM facilities in Montana.
Here are the guests invited to Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address after a year marked by both triumphs and challenges. The president has consistently struggled with poor approval ratings and high inflation numbers in the last year, but also saw a higher number of Democrat victories than expected in the 2022 midterm elections…
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in U.S. history
The “Twitter files” revealed an FBI operation to monitor and censor social media content.
RSC chairman lays out seven demands ahead of debt-ceiling talks
House Republicans laid out their demands for authorizing an increase of the debt ceiling in the Republican Study Committee meeting Wednesday ahead of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) meeting with President Joe Biden.
Bidens take $250K loan on Rehoboth home as feds, House probe Joe and Hunter; docs scandal intensifies
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against their home in the Delaware beach town of Rehoboth – as federal investigators probe both the president and his son, Hunter, a new report reveals. The Bidens secured the loan – which allows them to borrow the quarter of a million dollars against the home’s equity – on Dec. 5, according to county records reviewed by Fox News. It’s unclear from any paperwork why the couple took out the line of credit on the home, reportedly purchased in 2017 for nearly $3 million. The White House did...
Hunter Biden's harassment problem
More than two years ago, the intelligence community, corporate media, and the entire Democratic Party united to deny the authenticity of a laptop that Republican operatives said belonged to Hunter Biden. This week, the disgraced first son has finally conceded that the laptop, far from being a Russian plant or...
FBI Search of Joe Biden's Delaware Home Is Huge Gift to Republicans
A "planned" FBI search is atypical, one attorney told Newsweek, though the mishandling of classified documents by multiple public officials is unusual.
Fact Check: Did AOC 'Funnel' Cash to Chinese Agent Before Balloon Appeared?
New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was linked to payments before the balloon above Montana arrived
Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants
The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
Biden, Democrats' green energy push leaving Americans 'out in the cold': Report
Mandy Gunasekara breaks down her latest policy report which shows how progressive energy initiatives aren't reliable or affordable, leaving Americans "out in the cold."
