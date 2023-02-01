Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
KSAT 12
National Signing Day 2023: Where some of San Antonio’s top athletes are headed
SAN ANTONIO – After a two-day, winter-weather delay, student-athletes across San Antonio signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. KSAT 12 Sports traveled to five local high schools on Thursday to highlight these athletes on one of the most important days of their...
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
MySanAntonio: Meet Kent Oliver, the friendly neighbor behind The Dakota
"Every cent I've ever had in my entire life has been put into this."
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
Daddy, daughter dances happening in San Antonio this month
Treat your daughter like a princess.
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Three of five of this week's most-visited food stories shared grand opening and reopening details for chain eateries.
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
'Vicious' | Manslaughter verdict in Andre McDonald trial leads to frustration
SAN ANTONIO — More are reacting to the verdict in the Andre McDonald trial. The Air Force Major is convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife Andreen. Initially, he was charged with murder. A jury handed down the verdict on Friday, making for an emotional moment for...
Greg Simmons appears ready to combat DWI charges. Here's what we know.
Greg Simmons prepares to fight DWI charges from his recent arrest.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio home with balcony views of the Hill Country is on the market for $1.2 million
A two-story mansion in San Antonio's Reserve at Sonoma Verde development is on the market for $1.2 million, and its second-story balcony comes with breathtaking Hill Country views. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property is perched on a hillside and appears to have a built-up concrete foundation that provides a formidable rise....
East Coast sandwiches and soup arrive in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
East Coast cheesesteaks, hoagies, and soup are headed to Beacon Hill.
Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show
Braunda Smith will show off her cooking chops on the May 24 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge
The sportscaster, who spent 42 years at the TV station, announced his departure in a statement carried on its 10 p.m. newscast.
Free Roasted Corn Festival returns to San Antonio bigger than ever
The elotes are back.
Comments / 0