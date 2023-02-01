Discord voice chat on PS5 has been a long-awaited feature and it’s finally here for system software beta testers. Sony officially announced the feature’s arrival this morning as part of a blog post outlining what’s new in the latest beta drop. Which contains a host of new social features that go far beyond chatting with your friends from other platforms. For example, it’s now easier to hop into a game with a friend who’s already playing something. And you can more easily see which of your friends play the same games as you, too.

2 DAYS AGO