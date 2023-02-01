ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it

This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
WICHITA, KS
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton

Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
RENO COUNTY, KS

