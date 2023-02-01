Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
Tanganyika holds baby shower for pregnant rhino
The Tanganyika Wildlife Park is welcoming a new baby rhino to the park with a baby shower.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
MEOW! 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show
This weekend all kinds of cats can be found at The Cotillion in west Wichita for the 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it
This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
Wichita mother pleads guilty to killing baby for ‘crying all the time’
A Wichita mother was in court Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to killing her baby.
KAKE TV
The WPD says the shots heard by firefighters Saturday morning were fireworks
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are working to determine who fired shots and why near downtown early Saturday morning. Shots were heard in the area of 8th and Broadway and they were heard very close to the area of where firefighters were on scene monitoring an early-morning fire. Around...
KAKE TV
Man gets nearly 17 years in prison deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 38-year-old Andover man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed one person and injured another in Wichita on Thanksgiving in 2021. Garett Meyers pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and...
Fancy felines are taking over the Cotillion this weekend
The Wichita Cat Fancy show has been running for more than half a century.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
WIBW
Teen seriously injured pickup truck-semi crash in Sedgwick County
GODDARD, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Sedgwick County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on US-54 highway at 267th Street West. The location was about four miles west of Goddard. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,...
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
Wichita Police identifies woman killed after crash on Kellogg
Wichita Police have released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris
Woman dies in South Central Kansas crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
Wichita father pleads guilty to abusing toddler son who died in July after two-day visit
A Wichita father has admitted to abusing his 20-month son, who died in July after spending two days and nights in his care.
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying person suspected of robbing Wichita store
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of robbing a store in southwest Wichita.
Comments / 0