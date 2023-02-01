Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
Rally held in support of Asian community in wake of attack on IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For some students at Indiana University, the days following an attack on an Asian American student on a Bloomington bus have been tough. "It's been frightening. It's definitely sobering to come face to face with that constant threat of danger," said IU student Isabella Barredo. The...
WTHR
2 officers shot in Mitchell; ISP investigating
MITCHELL, Indiana — Two police officers were shot Sunday morning in Mitchell, Indiana. Both officers have been flown to Indianapolis for treatment. According to State Police, they are "alert (and) conscious." Investigators in working in the area of 4800 State Road 37 near Mitchell, and are asking people to...
Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indy home
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death. She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day. "There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and...
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl in the mail
INDIANAPOLIS – A Bloomington man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl from a source in California. Jacob Magness, 23, received a sentence of 70 months in prison and four years of probation for the possession and distribution of fentanyl and other drugs.
Juvenile critically injured in shooting in Irvington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington. The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street. Officers arrived in the...
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
IU students demand change in response to recent transgender discrimination
Indiana University students took to the streets in solidarity with the LGBTQ community Thursday afternoon.
IU protest demands university leaders increase LGBTQ protections
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dozens of Indiana University students marched through the Bloomington campus Thursday, demanding school leaders increase protections for LGBTQ students. They also hosted a town hall where they told their own stories and talked about possible solutions. The town hall was led by Declan Farley, who identifies...
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
Sheriff: 2 'young juveniles' in police chase, crash in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — A boy and a girl — both under the age of 16 and legally not old enough to drive — were involved in a police chase Saturday morning that ended in a crash on the west side. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a...
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Referred to committee: Should city council remove member of Bloomington’s traffic commission for “posting obscene and inappropriate statements…”?
The question of removing Greg Alexander from Bloomington’s traffic commission won’t get a vote by the city council until March 1 at the earliest. At this past Wednesday’s city council meeting, the matter was referred to a special committee that already existed, after it was appointed by council president Sue Sgambelluri at the first meeting of the year.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
Indianapolis police investigating after 2 found dead on North Chester Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were found deceased Thursday evening on the city's east side. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were conducting a death investigation in the 1300 block of North Chester Avenue, which is just east of 13th Street and Sherman Drive. Friday morning, police...
'It's been really difficult' | Indy woman raising grandkids after driver takes daughter's life
INDIANAPOLIS — The four children who lost their mother, Kiana Burns, 28, in a car crash last June, are now living with their grandmother, Denise Gatling, on the east side. "I do this 'cause I love them and they are my grandkids, but I also do this for her," Gatling said.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0