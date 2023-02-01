ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

2 officers shot in Mitchell; ISP investigating

MITCHELL, Indiana — Two police officers were shot Sunday morning in Mitchell, Indiana. Both officers have been flown to Indianapolis for treatment. According to State Police, they are "alert (and) conscious." Investigators in working in the area of 4800 State Road 37 near Mitchell, and are asking people to...
MITCHELL, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Juvenile critically injured in shooting in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington. The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street. Officers arrived in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IU protest demands university leaders increase LGBTQ protections

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dozens of Indiana University students marched through the Bloomington campus Thursday, demanding school leaders increase protections for LGBTQ students. They also hosted a town hall where they told their own stories and talked about possible solutions. The town hall was led by Declan Farley, who identifies...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

ISP needs recruits for latest academy class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Referred to committee: Should city council remove member of Bloomington’s traffic commission for “posting obscene and inappropriate statements…”?

The question of removing Greg Alexander from Bloomington’s traffic commission won’t get a vote by the city council until March 1 at the earliest. At this past Wednesday’s city council meeting, the matter was referred to a special committee that already existed, after it was appointed by council president Sue Sgambelluri at the first meeting of the year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy