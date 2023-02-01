Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies
One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
NBC Sports
How 49ers drafting Mitchell taught Ryans valuable coaching lesson
DeMeco Ryans was introduced as the Houston Texans' new head coach Thursday with plenty of fanfare, and it didn't take long for the former 49ers defensive coordinator to assure fans their team is in good hands. The 38-year-old shared with reporters the many ways San Francisco prepared him to be...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still... The post Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style appeared first on Outsider.
NJ.com
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
ringsidenews.com
Former AWA Star Kenny Jay Passes Away
The wrestling world has been brought to prominence thanks to the efforts and contributions of talented in-ring performers. However, it is always sad to hear these incredible athletes who have mesmerized us for years suddenly leave us. Most recently, former AWA star Kenny “Jay” Benkowski passed away this week at the age of 85.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Report: CBS Tried 'Intervention' With Tony Romo Prior to Season
It wasn't long ago that Tony Romo was the toast of the broadcasting world, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback immediately receiving praise from viewers after replacing Phil Simms on CBS' top NFL broadcasting team. Lately, however, Romo seems to have fallen out of favor. And that hasn't been ...
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday
Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers RB Sidney Thornton Dies at 68
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton died at the age of 68, the team announced on Wednesday night. Thornton was a second-round selection by the Steelers in 1977 out of Northwestern State, a small school in Shreveport, Louisiana. The New Orleans native played all six of his NFL seasons with the Black and Gold, and was a member of the Super Bowl XIII and XIV championship teams in 1979 and 1980. Thornton gained 86 total yards and scored his first postseason touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the 1979 divisional game. He also caught a 22-yard pass in Super Bowl XIV against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San Francisco
The future of star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, and there is talk linking him to a number of different NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, in a story we brought to you on OnlyHomers yesterday.
Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List
Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez has landed on an elite list compiled by MLB ahead of the 2023 season.
