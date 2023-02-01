Read full article on original website
WIBW
Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
WIBW
Betty the cat shares news of a new online merch store for Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can sport a cute new shirt and support Helping Hands Humane Society. The shelter debuted an online merchandise store this week. Betty, a 12-year-old cat awaiting adoption, joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the new venture. People may...
WIBW
Local organization celebrates Black History Month with annual Read-In
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka (KS) Chapter of the Links, Inc. hosted their annual African-American Read-In at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library as a celebration of Black History Month. The Read-In included children and adults sharing their favorite African American children’s books by reading stories of African American...
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo’s Thomas the Tiger makes debut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thomas the Tiger made his much-awaited debut this weekend at the Topeka Zoo. The 10-year-old Sumatran male tiger arrived at the Topeka Zoo last Wednesday, and Saturday morning he was ready to meet with zoogoers. Shanna Simpson, the animal curator, said Thomas was a bit “hissy” at first, which is normal for tigers, but his transition went better than they thought.
Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
WIBW
Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County
This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
WIBW
Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
KMBC.com
State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license
The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
Kansas State Collegian
McCool’s: Manhattan’s newest hometown sports bar
Jeff Zerr and Casey McCool are the owners and operators of McCool’s and Mojo’s in Aggieville. The bar, renovated by the pair after 785 closed, is nothing like the club-style bar it replaced. Instead, high top tables and a large open space greet bar-goers starving for a late night or game day meal.
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
WIBW
Harvesters next KNI food distribution canceled due to weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Neurological Institute will not host another Harvesters food distribution until March due to the weather. KNI’s food distribution, normally held on the first Thursday of each month, was created in partnership with the Harvesters – Food Network and the Town and Country Christian Church. The next distribution was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2. However, the February distribution has been canceled due to impending frigid temperatures.
WIBW
Sickle cell blood drive looks to increase diversity of blood supply
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross and Topeka NAACP are working together to bring in blood donations and combat what can be a debilitating disease. Their Sickle Cell Blood Drive is in honor of Black History Month. Jane Blocher, executive director of the Greater Kansas American Red Cross...
WIBW
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
KMBC.com
1 hospitalized following Prairie Village crash blamed on distracted driving from pet being inside vehicle
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — An individual was hospitalized late Thursday night in Prairie Village from a crash blamed on distracted driving due to a pet in the vehicle. Police say the head-on injury crash happened in the area of 75th Street and Lamar. A driver was heading westbound and...
WIBW
Previous intern named Frank V. Bergman Elementary School’s next principal
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face has been announced as the new principal Frank V. Bergman Elementary School. Ms. Haley Lawson has been named the principal of Frank V. Bergman Elementary School, replacing the current principal, Stephen Koch, who is retiring in June 2023. Lawson was appointed by the...
thstower.com
Foyer restored to former glory
The Topeka High School Foyer was rededicated this Monday at 10:45 AM, after a 10 week long renovation process. The process was funded by Dorris Derrington’s estate, who donated $140,000. The whole process involved meticulously scraping off four to six coats of white paint that covered the walls of the foyer.
