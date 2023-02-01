Read full article on original website
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy.
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023
American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway.
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores.
The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year
The stock market just confirmed a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside in 2023. The trifecta included a Santa Claus rally, positive returns in the first five trading days of the year, and a positive January. On other occasions when the bullish trifecta occurred after a bear...
3 Passive Income Stocks to Hold For the Next 20 Years
If you buy these top stocks today, you can set it and forget it, enjoying the benefits of passive income
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of...
Motley Fool
2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2023 Besides Microsoft
Microsoft's cybersecurity revenue is soaring, but overall growth has been sluggish. Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet are the two largest cybersecurity pure-play stocks. Both are much smaller companies and are still growing at a brisk pace.
Motley Fool
If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks
Rising dividend payments can add up to a formidable amount over time. AbbVie's dividend yield probably won't be this high forever. Mastercard has plenty of growth ahead, and its dividend will likely keep rising.
Motley Fool
Why AMD Stock Surged Last Week
AMD is outpacing its rivals in the increasingly important data center market. Xilinx's adaptive computing products provide additional opportunities for growth.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now
The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
