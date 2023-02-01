ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023

Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of...
Motley Fool

2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2023 Besides Microsoft

Microsoft's cybersecurity revenue is soaring, but overall growth has been sluggish. Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet are the two largest cybersecurity pure-play stocks. Both are much smaller companies and are still growing at a brisk pace. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

Rising dividend payments can add up to a formidable amount over time. AbbVie's dividend yield probably won't be this high forever. Mastercard has plenty of growth ahead, and its dividend will likely keep rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Why AMD Stock Surged Last Week

AMD is outpacing its rivals in the increasingly important data center market. Xilinx's adaptive computing products provide additional opportunities for growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now

The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
