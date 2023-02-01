Read full article on original website
Several Westfield veterans volunteering as extra eyes for school safety
WESTFIELD — A plan to have veterans serve as school safety attendants will start in the next couple of weeks, after the pilot program got the go-ahead from the School Committee in December. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes, who said the assignment will be part of her tax write-off...
Minnechaug student reporter Lilli DiGrande had scoop on Wilbraham lights issue
Minnechaug Regional High School’s unique problem of lights that can’t be turned off recently gained national attention, but one student within the school already had the scoop more than a year ago. Lilli DiGrande, a 16-year-old junior and co-editor of “The Smoke Signal,” the online school newspaper, published...
Backpack program brings youth organizations together to benefit homeless community
SPRINGFIELD — Bob Charland, known as “The Bicycle Man,” has made sure that kids throughout the region have access to good-quality bicycles through his nonprofit Pedal Thru Youth. At the same time, he has led a yearly backpack giveaway program that bundled all sorts of things that...
Bob ‘The Bikeman’ and volunteers make winter care packs for the homeless
Bob Charland, locally known as 'The Bikeman', was joined by volunteer officers, troops, and deputies at the Pedal Thru Youth store Saturday morning to pick up "cruiser care packs" at the Eastfield Mall.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
Springfield’s African Diaspora Mental Health Association works to heal generational trauma
Orlando Taylor III was on the verge of getting help for the mental struggles he’s been fighting through since graduating high school. But the day before his scheduled appointment with a recommended mental health professional, he was shot and killed during an altercation with police.
Nana’s Kitchen in Westfield reopens serving cajun/creole food and smoothies
Nana's Kitchen in Westfield is reopening this Saturday after being closed for the last three months.
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Full house fed, entertained at Westfield Tech’s 1st monthly Veterans Lunch
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy’s Tiger’s Pride hosted the first of its free Veterans Lunches on Wednesday. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes said the lunches were organized through her office with WTA culinary arts program chef Eric Rogers, and filled up quickly, with 60 veterans and spouses in attendance.
Teacher retention concerns for Chicopee Public Schools addressed
Teacher retention concerns in the state are on the rise, an issue being seen here locally, as well.
Tech Goes Home nonprofit to bring free laptops, tech classes to Western Mass.
As recently as 2020, nearly two in five households in Springfield did not own a desktop or laptop computer. Now, a non-profit dedicated to helping Massachusetts residents get online and teaching useful digital skills is bringing programming to Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Way Finders of Springfield is partnering with...
A black-tie mayoral ball will kick off West Springfield’s 250 birthday celebration
WEST SPRINGFIELD — To kick off West Springfield’s 250th birthday celebration in 2024, the town is hosting a mayoral ball on Feb. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Storrowtown Carriage House, 1305 Memorial Ave. The black-tie affair will begin the town’s fundraising effort for the year...
westernmassnews.com
School districts making cancelation decisions ahead of expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools in Massachusetts are canceling classes ahead of the artic blast. In western Massachusetts, more than a dozen schools have already called off school for Friday. “They use to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody...
$75 gift cards for Covid-19 vaccinations in Springfield
There will be a Covid-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Tower Square in Springfield on Wednesday.
Black History Month 2023: Founder LuJuana Hood’s legacy lives on at Springfield’s Pan African Historical Museum
Sankofa is an African word which held deep meaning for the late LuJuana Hood. As she interpreted it, the word carried a message, “You must know your history to develop a better future.”. These words guided Hood as she set out to establish and guide development of the Pan...
Topping off ceremony held for Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
A good Omen for improved health care in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. The topping off ceremony of a new Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital's Enfield campus was held on Thursday.
Springfield officer and firefighter attended funeral after well being check on elderly woman
A Springfield police officer and firefighter were pallbearers for a woman they helped save.
More than a dozen without a home after fire in Westfield
The Westfield Fire Department was sent to 9 Bush Street in Westfield on Saturday for a building fire.
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property
WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
