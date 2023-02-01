Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Too much required documents required to get the money. That's why the city has so many unclaimed. Not worth the hassle ...
Reply
3
Related
Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
Missing mom's husband considered 'person of interest' faces extradition to Indiana on unrelated charges
Xavier Breland - a person of interest in his wife Ciera Breland's disappearance - is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia on unrelated charges.
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Homeland Security recognizes Earthquake Awareness Month
February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that while earthquakes in Indiana seem unlikely, the reality is that the state is near two seismic zones that have the potential to produce both small and major earthquakes. Actually, about 2,000 tremors a day occur in the...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials
What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Indiana Chamber CEO Says 15% Increase In Property Tax Bills Not Likely
INDIANAPOLIS–Education, property taxes, and the future for small businesses in Indiana were some of the topics addressed Thursday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. You may have heard that assessed values on homes could translate into as much as a 15% property tax increase on your home. If you are concerned about your property taxes skyrocketing, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Kevin Brinegar says you may have nothing to worry about.
WTHR
Possible July 2024 trial for accused Officer Noah Shahnavaz killer
Carl Boards, sits in an Indiana prison waiting to go on trial where he could face the death penalty. Rich Nye spoke with the fallen officer's family.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police warn against increase in scam phone calls
Indiana State Police (ISP) are again warning against scam phone calls. The phone number for the scam calls is showing up as ISP Post 52. If you answer a call from a number like this, officials are advising you to hang up immediately and avoid giving out any information whatsoever.
WTHI
Indiana high court orders retrial for man charged in killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2019 shooting of another man outside a northern Indiana bar. Kyle Doroszko, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison...
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
95.3 MNC
Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking
The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $31 million in January 31 drawing: See where it was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — We have another big winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. This is the second time in recent weeks that the Mega Millions jackpot has been hit in that state.
MyWabashValley.com
Valley Ag Today with Kurt and Jenny Hamilton- Indiana Farm Family of The Year
Valley Ag Today introduces you to a local farm family that has been honored for its contributions to agriculture. Kurt and Jenny Hamilton have been named the Indiana Farm Family of the Year by Beck’s Hybrids and Indiana AgNews. The couple, along with their sons, Tyler and Kody, has...
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Comments / 6