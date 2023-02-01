ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Man charged shooting for death of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

One of the two men charged in the shooting death of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman on a Tennessee highway was found guilty Tuesday.

Two years ago, six rounds were fired into the car of Kaufman, killing her while she was on her way to work.

A jury convicted Devaunte Hill of second-degree murder but acquitted his cousin James Cowan.

The Kaufman family left the courtroom in silence, seeing both of the accused have their rulings fall from first-degree murder.

Both the defense and prosecution agreed Hill killed Kaufman as she was driving to work in Nashville.

They also agreed the motive was road rage. But Hill's attorney unsuccessfully contended his client "did not act with the conscious desire to kill."

Hill is set to have his hearing on March 3rd and will face 15-25 years in prison.

Pittsburgh, PA
