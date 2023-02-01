Crescenta Valley High School evacuated, but no threats found

LA CRESCENTA (CNS) - Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated today following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials, but no suspicious people or items were found.

The school was reported clear around 3:22 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. There were no reported suspects, weapons or devices located on the school property. No injuries were reported.

Deputies went to the school in the 2900 block of Community Avenue late Wednesday morning in response to the report and students were told to shelter in place.

Following an initial search that failed to locate any suspicious people on campus, students were evacuated class-by-class to Christ Armenian Church, 4441 La Crescenta Ave., where they could be picked up by their parents, according to the sheriff's department and Glendale Unified School District.

"This evacuation is precautionary in nature," according to a sheriff's department statement. "This was triggered when an unauthorized person failed to check in on campus with a large duffle bag. Numerous law enforcement resources are on-scene to keep the community safe."

School district officials said authorities conducted a secondary search to ensure there were no suspicious items left on the campus, but no threats were detected.

