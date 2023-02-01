ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

SURPRISE SPLIT: Andrew Harris signs with UCF, twin brother Michael chooses Maryland

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ML3YJ_0kZNSzJm00

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS — Lake Brantley four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris were not a package deal after all. Instead, the identical twins will go their separate ways for college.

Sitting side-by-side in the school's gymnasium, Michael stood up from the table and put on a Maryland hat. Then, Andrew rose, removed his sweatshirt and revealed a UCF polo underneath — an unexpected twist on an otherwise mostly uneventful National Signing Day.

EARLY SIGNEE ROUNDUP:Meet UCF's first Big 12 class for December early window

'PROGRAM CHANGER':Osceola All-American John Walker becomes UCF's highest-ranked signee

The brothers, born in Jamaica and raised in Central Florida, said they've barely ever spent time apart. Following their senior years for Lake Brantley, they played in two all-star games ― teaming up for the Under Armour Next All-America Game, and standing on opposite sidelines during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

"When we weren't together, it was very weird," said Andrew, the Polynesian Bowl's Defensive MVP. "But we had to adapt."

Michael added: "It showed us what we could do without each other."

The twins each pound their chest and call themselves the best linebacker in the country, though the slightly larger Andrew (6-1, 205) has the edge in the 247Sports composite ranking. Both players are among the top-30 nationally at the position, and among the top-60 overall recruits in the fertile state of Florida.

Michael led the Patriots with 104 total tackles during the 2022 season, adding 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Andrew contributed 72 tackles, seven TFLs, four sacks and a team-high three interceptions.

UCF initially secured verbal commitments from both players in the summer, but the twins reopened their recruitment on Dec. 18 in the aftermath of defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Travis Williams accepting the same position at Arkansas.

Andrew said he developed a love for the school, irrespective of the coaching staff, and has forged a bond with new linebackers coach Ernie Sims. Michael, meanwhile, wanted to play for Williams and thought Maryland would be the better fit moving forward.

"I liked Maryland a lot. Once T-Will left, I thought that Maryland was the move," Michael said. "I talked to the coaches, knew some people over there and wanted to go up and work."

Andrew Harris' signing bumps UCF inside 247Sports' top-50 composite rankings for high school and junior college prospects. He becomes the No. 5 highest-rated recruit in program history; December signees John Walker (Kissimmee Osceola) and Isaiah Nixon (St. Petersburg Lakewood) are Nos. 1 and 6, respectively.

"We're very, very excited about Andrew," Knights head coach Gus Malzahn said in a post-signing day press conference. "You're talking about a phenomenal athlete, unbelievably talented, played extremely well in the Under Armour (Next All-America) Game. … It's big for us in a lot of different ways."

The Knights confirmed 10 additions via the transfer portal Wednesday. Defensive back Fred Davis (Clemson), offensive lineman Amari Kight (Alabama), long snapper Gage King (Arizona State), wide receiver Chauncey Magwood (Kentucky), offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall (Kent State), defensive back DeJordan Mask (Texas State), offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (Stanford), offensive lineman Bula Schmidt (Fresno State), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (Florida) and defensive back Jireh Wilson (East Carolina) have all enrolled, the school announced.

UCF TRANSFER TRACKER:Former Gators wide receiver Trent Whittemore commits to Knights

UCF has signed three sets of twins since 2010 — offensive linemen Justin and Jordan McCray, defensive back Shaquill Griffin and linebacker Shaquem Griffin, and defensive backs Ja'Cari and DeMari Henderson. Yet, in the 2023 cycle, the Knights reeled in one of the Harris twins, and one of the Duclona brothers from Southwest Florida. Estero's Jason enrolled early at UCF, and Naples' Jonas flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Wisconsin.

Andrew joked that he expects his brother to be homesick, an assertion Michael quickly refuted before waving his finger and declaring he'd show him who the better player is. It's love, then competition, between the pair.

And they should get the chance to settle the score on the field: UCF visits Maryland on Aug. 30, 2025.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather signs with Georgia

Back in December, offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather set his sights on playing SEC football when he flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia. Nearly two months later, Meriweather put pen to paper and is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Meriweather signed with Georgia on Thursday, one day after National Signing Day....
ATHENS, GA
flcourier.com

Woodie named B-CU’s new football coach

Bethune-Cookman University has hired Raymond Woodie as its new football coach. Woodie previously was an assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach on Willie Taggert’s staff at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. On Thursday, Woodie tweeted on his Twitter account, “Grateful, thankful and blessed to announce that I...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
hernandosun.com

Farewell, Ginger Stanley Hallowell

Iconic actress, aquatic stunt woman passes away at age 91. Stuntwoman; actress; model; Weeki Wachee mermaid; from the waters of Weeki Wachee to the bright lights of Hollywood-style movie productions, Ginger Stanley Hallowell has made her watermark on this cultural landscape. This Orlando resident was born on December 19, 1931,...
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Ready or not, Martin is coming

Popular host to convene town hall meeting in Daytona. True to a commitment he made last week in the wake of the Ed Reed saga at Bethune-CookmanUniversity (B-CU), popular Black journalist Roland Martin will come to Daytona on Friday for a town hall meeting to air concerns of the university’s students.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Cocoa High’s Pamela Brockmeyer named Brevard Teacher of the Year

COCOA — Pamela Brockmeyer, a math teacher at Cocoa High School, has been Teacher of the Year in Brevard County. The announcement of Ms. Brockmeyer’s award, along with those Applauding Brevard’s Champions (ABC) Awards Gala, hosted by the BSF on Jan. 25 at the Raddison at the Port in Cape Canaveral.
COCOA, FL
ahsblueandwhite.com

The Macho Man Mark Bennett III

Coming all the way from the warm city of Vero Beach, Florida, into the AHS Blue & White spotlight is Junior Mark Bennett III. “He’s a very intelligent, and kind person, and a good friend who is very talented,” states a close friend of Mark’s, Junior Messiah Martinez. Mark Bennett is a member of the Apopka High School band and is very passionate about it. We decided that he is the student to highlight this time around.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
What Now Orlando

RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee

On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden Police Department loses officer to cancer

Terry Westwood always wanted to serve his community as a police officer. But before he could fulfill that dream, he led a life of service and dedication in other ways — in the United States Navy, as an insurance agent assisting people in planning for their future, and as a husband and father and provider.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy