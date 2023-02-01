Four Braves celebrate Signing Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four Terre Haute South Braves celebrate Signing Day at Terre Haute South Wednesday afternoon.
Alex Rose and Carter Pearison sign on with the Sycamores.
Deshaun Lowe and Phillip Newman sign with the University of Indianapolis.
