ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Four Braves celebrate Signing Day

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kIns_0kZNSxYK00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four Terre Haute South Braves celebrate Signing Day at Terre Haute South Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Rose and Carter Pearison sign on with the Sycamores.

Deshaun Lowe and Phillip Newman sign with the University of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State 99, Murray State 56

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State tops Murray State, 99-56. Saturday’s win mark the largest margin of victory for ISU in an MVC game. Courvoisier McCauley led the way with 23 points. Cam Henry finished with 16. Robbie Avila 15 and Julian Larry 11. ISU improves to 9-5 in the wild MVC race.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomfield 53, North Central 46

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Bloomfield 53, North Central 46 The Cardinals win their third straight sectional championship. They will head to Shelbyville Saturday afternoon for a showdown with Eminence at 4pm.
BLOOMFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast 2-2-23

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Head Coach Josh Schertz joins Grant Pugh and Nicole Krasean as the Sycamores prepare to host Murray State Saturday afternoon. FIRST BLOCK: The MVC Standings are getting tight as we head into the month of February. Plus, we prepare for #1 Purdue’s trip to Indiana Saturday afternoon. SECOND BLOCK: […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute South 71, Northview 64

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute South 71, Northview 64 Jude McCoskey finished with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Nas McNeal added 16 and Zayvion Baker 15. Drew Cook led the Knights with 28 points. Brayden Goff added 17 points and 9 rebounds.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Robinson’s Blain Loll shares cancer journey, return to the court

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s been nearly a year since Robinson high school senior Blain Loll received life-altering news. “Last March I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” Blain said. “It’s been a long ride to say the least.” The teen was forced to stop playing basketball, leaving only one Loll on the Maroons’ active […]
ROBINSON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy