2 students tased, 6 taken into custody after fight breaks out in Southfield A&T cafeteria

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after a fight at a high school in Southfield on Wednesday led to police tasing two students and taking six others into custody.

School officials said late Wednesday afternoon the district is working with the Southfield Police Department to investigate the incident, which happened around 1:15 p.m. at Southfield A&T.

A physical altercation between students happened in the cafeteria and police and school security officers tried to intervene.

At some point during the altercation, police officers tased two students and six students were taken into custody.

School officials did not say what may have prompted the altercation, which is still under investigation.

“As a District, we are working on preventable measures to address issues before they escalate,” officials said in a press release.

“The district would like to thank our security officers, the Southfield Police Department, and building-level administration for their swift and immediate action. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority for our school system,” the release said.

School officials said they will continue to inform families of “incidents that may affect the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”