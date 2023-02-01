ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond revoked for Detroit man out on bond after allegedly 'violently assaulting' pregnant woman

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
DETROIT (WWJ) – Bond has been revoked for Torrion Hudson, the man accused of leading police on a long chase after shooting a 19-year-old woman at a Detroit gas station in December.

An emergency bond motion was granted Wednesday morning after the court learned Hudson was arrested again on Monday, allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his child.

While the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says it has not yet received a warrant request for the recent allegations, Hudson is charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm for the other case.

Hudson, 22, was released on bond earlier this month in relation to those charges, which stem from an incident on Dec. 21. Hudson allegedly choked and shot 19-year-old Kyla Moore and robbed her of a necklace at a gas station near Davison and Livernois.

He then led police on a long chase that went through six precincts and ended in Monroe County. The victim was left in critical condition and has had four surgeries after the bullet hit her lungs, according to her mother.

Authorities have not yet released any details on the incident that led to Hudson’s most recent arrest, other than the victim was said to be in serious condition.

Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference Tuesday, “given the nature of his initial crime.” Hudson never should have been released from custody.

But he was on Jan. 11 after posting bond, which had been significantly lowered from the initial $1 million bond. He was ordered to wear a GPS tether.

His next court date is scheduled for April 10.

