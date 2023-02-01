Vehicle stolen from business in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office is seeking information regarding a stolen vehicle from a business in far East El Paso.
According to the EPCSO, on Jan. 13 at around 2 a.m., a subject entered the business property located on 13029 Pellicano Dr. Afterward, the subject reportedly got into a white 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 and drove away in an unknown direction.
The truck is said to have the license plates “TX-MNV1189”, a “GOYTIA Roofs & Floors” decal on the passenger side door, a black toolbox on the truck’s flatbed and a black rail adjacent to the rear window. The truck also has a foot-long scratch visible on the rear passenger fender.
Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915-566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.
