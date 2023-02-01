Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider
Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri, on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Beverly ‘Bev’ (Deci) Young
Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young, age 83, of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick “Ted” and Florence Deci; brother, Eugene Deci; and sister, Dianne (Deci) Damerau. Bev is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dale...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mayor Barlow announces mural competition to further beautify east side community garden
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday that the city of Oswego is looking for painters ages 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the east side community garden on Schuyler Street. “Last year, we worked...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Ingersoll scores 37 points for Mexico girls basketball
Mexico 63, Pulaski 28: Anyssia Ingersoll recorded 37 points for the Mexico girls basketball team in its 63-28 win over Pulaski on Thursday. The Tigers took a big lead early in the game, going up 19-5 after the first frame. A 15-point second quarter gave Mexico a 34-15 advantage at halftime.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Local indoor track teams compete in OHSL Championships
The Mexico and Hannibal indoor boys and girls track and field teams competed at the OHSL Indoor Track Championships at SRC Arena on Wednesday. Both schools were part of Section 1 of the OHSL.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Keeping schools safe: 8 of 9 Oswego County districts use SRO program
OSWEGO COUNTY — It’s been just over a year since the School Resource Officer (SRO) program began in the office of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, and the program’s reach now extends to nearly every school building in the county. There are 14 SROs employed through the sheriff’s department program.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men's hockey comeback attempt falls just short against Geneseo
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team’s comeback against SUNY Geneseo fell just short, dropping its home contest 4-3 in overtime on Friday. The Lakers entered the third period down 3-0 before they scored three unanswered goals to send the contest to overtime. But, after Oswego State was awarded a power play at 1:11 of the overtime period, Geneseo killed off all two minutes.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
More than a gym: Oswego Boxing Club promotes hard work and dedication
OSWEGO — There are heavy bags as soon as you walk in the door. If you keep walking, a boxing ring awaits you.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Juggling murder trial, campaigning challenges DA hopeful
OSWEGO — Mark Moody wants to be Oswego County’s next district attorney, but one of his main selling points — that he’s already the county’s chief assistant district attorney — is proving to be a significant liability. Moody is the lead prosecutor in a...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Taking care of business: Led by duo of Emmons and Baker, Hannibal girls basketball tops Solvay
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls varsity basketball team got right to work against Solvay. An early steal and full court heave by eighth-grader Tenly Baker to her partner-in-crime senior Samantha Emmons, who finished off the slick move, set the tone for what was a dominant 57-19 win for the Warriors.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attack
OSWEGO — A city of Oswego man who repeatedly stabbed another man and then robbed him has been sentenced to 22 years in state prison. Judge Karen Brandt Brown sentenced Marcus M. Miller Thursday in Oswego County Court.
Comments / 0