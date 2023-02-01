ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider

Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri, on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker.
Beverly ‘Bev’ (Deci) Young

Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young, age 83, of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick “Ted” and Florence Deci; brother, Eugene Deci; and sister, Dianne (Deci) Damerau. Bev is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dale...
Varsity roundup: Ingersoll scores 37 points for Mexico girls basketball

Mexico 63, Pulaski 28: Anyssia Ingersoll recorded 37 points for the Mexico girls basketball team in its 63-28 win over Pulaski on Thursday. The Tigers took a big lead early in the game, going up 19-5 after the first frame. A 15-point second quarter gave Mexico a 34-15 advantage at halftime.
Keeping schools safe: 8 of 9 Oswego County districts use SRO program

OSWEGO COUNTY — It’s been just over a year since the School Resource Officer (SRO) program began in the office of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, and the program’s reach now extends to nearly every school building in the county. There are 14 SROs employed through the sheriff’s department program.
Oswego State men's hockey comeback attempt falls just short against Geneseo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team’s comeback against SUNY Geneseo fell just short, dropping its home contest 4-3 in overtime on Friday. The Lakers entered the third period down 3-0 before they scored three unanswered goals to send the contest to overtime. But, after Oswego State was awarded a power play at 1:11 of the overtime period, Geneseo killed off all two minutes.
Juggling murder trial, campaigning challenges DA hopeful

OSWEGO — Mark Moody wants to be Oswego County’s next district attorney, but one of his main selling points — that he’s already the county’s chief assistant district attorney — is proving to be a significant liability. Moody is the lead prosecutor in a...
Oswego man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attack

OSWEGO — A city of Oswego man who repeatedly stabbed another man and then robbed him has been sentenced to 22 years in state prison. Judge Karen Brandt Brown sentenced Marcus M. Miller Thursday in Oswego County Court.
